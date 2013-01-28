ñol

Avery Dennison to Present at Investor Conference on February 20, 2013

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 2:44 PM | 1 min read
PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Avery Dennison Corporation AVY today announced that Dean A. Scarborough, chairman, president and chief executive officer; and Eric M. Leeds, IRO, will present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami on February 20, 2013, at 8:55 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live on Avery Dennison's Investor Relations website (www.investors.averydennison.com). A replay will be available following the event.

Institutional investors who would like a meeting with management should contact their Barclays representative or Priscilla Silva of Avery Dennison at (626) 304-2165.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison AVY is a global leader in labeling and packaging materials and solutions. The company's applications and technologies are an integral part of products used in every major market and industry. With operations in more than 50 countries and 30,000 employees worldwide, Avery Dennison serves customers with insights and innovations that help make brands more inspiring and the world more intelligent. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company reported sales from continuing operations of $6 billion in 2011. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

Avery Dennison Corporation
Media:
David Frail, (626) 304-2014
david.frail@averydennison.com
or
Investors:
Priscilla Silva, (626) 304-2165
investorcom@averydennison.com

