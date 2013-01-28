Horsehead Holding Corp. to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Horsehead Holding Corp. ZINC, the parent company of Horsehead Corporation, The International Metals Reclamation Company, Inc. and Zochem Inc. plans to release its 2012 fourth quarter and annual results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 20, 2013.

A conference call will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2013 at 11:00 am EST to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by James Hensler, President & CEO, Robert Scherich, Vice President & CFO, and Gary Whitaker, Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary. Dial-in instructions are as follows:

Dial-In Number(s): United States: (877) 209-9922 International: (612) 332-0802

An Audio-Only Web Conference Cast will also be available from the Investor Relations Corporate Information page of our website www.horsehead.net or directly at https://im.csgsystems.com/cgi-bin/confCast. Enter Conference ID# 280283 then click Go.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 1:00 pm EST on Wednesday, February 20, 2013 and ending on Wednesday, February 27, 2013 at 11:59 pm EST. Dial in instructions for the replay are:

Dial-In Number(s): United States: (800) 475-6701 International: (320) 365-3844 Access Code: 280283

Horsehead Holding Corp. (“Horsehead”) ZINC is the parent company of Horsehead Corporation, a leading U.S. producer of specialty zinc and zinc-based products and a leading recycler of electric arc furnace dust, The International Metals Reclamation Company, Inc. (“INMETCO”), a leading recycler of metals-bearing wastes and a leading processor of nickel-cadmium (NiCd) batteries in North America, and Zochem Inc., a zinc oxide producer located in Brampton, Ontario. Horsehead, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., employs approximately 1,150 people and has eight facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.horsehead.net for more information.