Taylor Swift Partners With Diet Coke To Celebrate All Things Extraordinary

Thanks to record-breaking album sales, Taylor Swift is often associated with the colors gold and platinum, but now she's officially adding some silver to her collection. Diet Coke today announced a long-term partnership with the superstar, making her a centerpiece of the brand's iconic Stay Extraordinary platform, which celebrates the self-assured and aspirational people who enjoy Diet Coke everyday.

Six-time GRAMMY winner Swift will serve as a program ambassador for several Diet Coke initiatives and will be integrated into all key marketing efforts for the brand – including advertising, retail activation, experiential and more. In an evolution of Diet Coke's Stay Extraordinary campaign, Swift will be featured in television, print and digital advertising scheduled to launch this spring.

"Taylor's unmatched business savvy, talent and drive to succeed are an inspiration to everyone. She's an extraordinary individual and a wonderful symbol of achievement," said Katie Bayne, President, North America Brands, The Coca-Cola Company. "Taylor tells us that every day Diet Coke plays a small part in helping her stay extraordinary. It's one of the many reasons she's the ideal partner to represent our brand."

“I've said for years that Diet Coke just ‘gets me' and my lifestyle. I'm so excited about our new partnership,” said Swift.

The partnership will put fans at the forefront of everything Swift and Diet Coke do together. Diet Coke's social media channels will serve as a Backstage Pass for fans. Ongoing videos, photos and updates from Swift will give fans a rare glimpse into her extraordinary life and career.

Diet Coke also will give fans extraordinary access to Swift — both online and in person – throughout her highly anticipated Red Tour, which kicks off March 13 in Omaha, Neb. This week, Swift celebrates her second consecutive week at #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Top 40 chart with “I Knew You Were Trouble.”, the second worldwide chart-topper from her 5+ million-selling current album RED. Taylor was just awarded Best International Act honors at last week's Premios Principales Awards in Spain.

About Taylor Swift

Lauded by The New York Times as "one of the most important pop artists of the last decade," and by Rolling Stone as "one of the few genuine rock stars we've got these days," 23 year-old Taylor Swift is a six-time GRAMMY winner, and is the youngest winner in history of the music industry's highest honor, the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. With the 2012 release of her album RED, she is the only female artist in music history (and just the fourth artist ever) to twice have an album hit the 1 million first-week sales figure. She holds the record for the biggest digital sales week ever for a song by a woman, and for the second-largest song sales week overall, as well as the worldwide iTunes record for highest ever first-week album sales. With RED, Taylor became the first artist since the Beatles (and the only female artist in history) to log six or more weeks at #1 with three consecutive studio albums.

Taylor has an album on Rolling Stone's prestigious The 50 Greatest Albums of All Time (by women) list, and Time magazine has named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. She is Billboard's youngest-ever Woman of the Year, and her more than 100 industry award wins have included the American Music Awards' Artist of the Year, the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music's Entertainer of the Year and three European Music Awards.

Taylor, who writes all of her own songs, has career record sales in excess of 26 million albums and 75 million song downloads worldwide, and her two most recent albums are two of only 18 albums in the entire history of music to sell more than 1 million copies in a single week. She has had singles top both the country and pop radio charts around the globe, and has thus far scored 11 #1 singles across multiple radio formats. She is one of the top 5-selling digital music artists worldwide, and is the top-selling digital artist in country music history.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company KO is the world's largest beverage company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still brands. Led by Coca-Cola, the world's most valuable brand, our Company's portfolio features 15 billion-dollar brands including Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Coca-Cola Zero, vitaminwater, Powerade, Minute Maid, Simply, Georgia and Del Valle. Globally, we are the No. 1 provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees, and juices and juice drinks. Through the world's largest beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy our beverages at a rate of 1.8 billion servings a day. With an enduring commitment to building sustainable communities, our Company is focused on initiatives that reduce our environmental footprint, support active, healthy living, create a safe, inclusive work environment for our associates, and enhance the economic development of the communities where we operate. Together with our bottling partners, we rank among the world's top 10 private employers with more than 700,000 system associates. For more information, visit Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/CocaColaCo or check out our blog, Coca-Cola Unbottled, at www.coca-colablog.com.