Adcap Network Systems, Inc. Hires Steve Messer as Public Sector Account Manager, South Carolina

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Adcap Network Systems, Inc., The Southeast's Premier Provider of Voice and Data Networking Solutions, is pleased to announce its recent hire of Steve Messer, who joins the Adcap team as an Account Manager.

Steve comes to Adcap with 17 years of experience in the Technology Industry. Most recently, Messer held the position of Vice-President of Strategic Accounts for a Value Added Reseller specializing in Fund Accounting Software with a focus on K-12 schools. In this role, Steve maintained high levels of customer satisfaction within the client organizations. Previously at this organization, Steve also held the position of VP of Engineering Delivery and began his career as a System Architect.

“I am excited to be a part of the Adcap team. I trust the integrity, vision, and leadership of Adcap. I am looking forward to building upon the company's history of excellent service and unparalleled technology solutions both to Adcap's current client base in Georgia and building upon my current partnerships in South Carolina,” Steve said. “Our customer relationships are built on trust which is why I am excited to bring Adcap into South Carolina!”

In his role at Adcap, Steve will be helping Adcap expand the Public Sector practice into South Carolina. "Steve's background and experience in the Public Sector business in South Carolina made him a natural fit for Adcap when we looked to expand our business,” said Matt Cobb, Public Sector Sales Manager. “ Steve has a long track record of success and we look forward to watching him replicate the great Public Sector success Adcap has had in Georgia in the South Carolina market. We're excited to have him on the team."

About Adcap Network Systems, Inc.

Adcap is a company of data networking experts with offices in Georgia and Florida, serving the Southeast. Adcap specializes in Cisco based Unified Communications and Collaboration, Unified Computing, and Data Networking deployments. Adcap provides complete solutions that work well through the use of outstanding design, procurement, project management, implementation, and support processes.