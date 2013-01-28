Radiant Zemax Opens Zemax Technical Support and Sales Center in China

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Radiant Zemax, LLC, the developer and licensor of Zemax, the most powerful optical and illumination design software available, today announced the opening of a new Zemax technical support and sales center in Shanghai to support the growing base of Zemax users in China. Zemax users now have local access to sales, training and technical software support from the China-based team. This ensures stronger and faster assistance for new and existing Zemax users in China.

“China is an important and growing market for the design of optical and illumination systems. Having a local presence for Zemax is a vital part of our strategy,” said Paul Caragher, president and CEO of Radiant Zemax. “Our expanded operation in China reinforces our commitment to current and future Zemax users to deliver software with superior value along with our highest level of local user support.”

Radiant Zemax has developed a large and loyal Zemax user base in China. Accelerated growth of this embedded user base is expected with the opening of the Zemax technical support and sales center in Shanghai and the addition of the Zemax team of local experts.

“We are pleased to be able to work more closely and effectively with our customers, partners and Zemax users in China,” said Stone Jiang, general manager, Radiant Zemax Trading (Shanghai). “We are investing in growing our local team by adding technical support engineers, trainers and sales engineers.”

Radiant Zemax continues to make customer focused investments in Zemax and in establishing local market support in key geographic markets. The new Zemax technical support and sales center in China, in addition to Radiant Zemax Europe and Radiant Zemax Korea, demonstrates the commitment to customers willing to invest in purchasing Zemax.

Radiant Zemax Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is located at B301 SOHO ZhongShan Plaza, No. 1065 West ZhongShan Road, ChangNing District, Shanghai, China. Tel. +86 21 6271-3200 - Sales Assistance / Tel. +86 21 6271-3255 - Technical Support

About Radiant Zemax

World leaders in optics, lighting and display devices turn to Radiant Zemax for high-value design, test and measurement systems that reduce costs, lower risk and shorten time-to-innovation. Radiant Zemax product lines include Zemax optical and illumination design software, TrueTest automated optical inspection for display systems and ProMetric imaging colorimeters, photometers and light source measurement systems. Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Radiant Zemax delivers optics, light and color technology leadership, service and support to clients around the world. Learn more at RadiantZemax.com.