Calgon Carbon Corporation Launches Newly Redesigned Website to Support Customer Ease of Use

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Calgon Carbon Corporation CCC is pleased to announce the launch of its revitalized website.

Upon first glance, the new CalgonCarbon.com boasts a refreshed, modern design. Functional improvements were made to reflect the company's commitment to offering the highest quality products and customer service in the water and air purification market by streamlining the visitor experience. The service-driven site now offers improved, intuitive navigation via a search of “product & services” or “market & applications.” The site also features a “Find A Solution” tab that guides users to the right product to fit their needs.

“Our customers were a key motivator for us throughout this process,” says Randy Dearth, president and chief executive officer of Calgon Carbon. “This new site serves as a dynamic hub where visitors searching for solutions can easily learn about the products and services we offer, and markets and applications we serve. We also gave it a clean, sleek look that better reflects both our industry and way of doing business.”

Calgon Carbon is also working toward the inclusion of an online ordering system to unify the ordering process and keep in sync with today's technologically savvy customer.

Calgon Carbon Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in services and solutions for making water and air safer and cleaner.

For more information about Calgon Carbon's leading activated carbon and ultraviolet technology solutions for municipalities and industries, visit www.calgoncarbon.com.

This news release contains historical information and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically contain words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," or similar words indicating that future outcomes are uncertain. Statements looking forward in time, including statements regarding future growth and profitability, price increases, cost savings, broader product lines, enhanced competitive posture, and acquisitions, are included in the company's most recent Annual Report pursuant to the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance suggested herein. Further, the company operates in an industry sector where securities values may be volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond the company's control. Some of the factors that could affect future performance of the company are higher energy and raw material costs, costs of imports and related tariffs, labor relations, capital and environmental requirements, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, borrowing restrictions, validity of patents and other intellectual property, and pension costs. In the context of the forward-looking information provided in this news release, please refer to the discussions of risk factors and other information detailed in, as well as the other information contained in, the company's most recent Annual Report.