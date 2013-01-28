Schlumberger Announces First-Quarter 2013 Results Conference Call

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Schlumberger Limited SLB will hold a conference call on April 19, 2013 to discuss the results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2013.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm (Paris time) – 9:00 am (US Eastern Time). A press release regarding the results will be released prior to the call that same day.

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the Conference Call Operator at +1-800-288-9626 within North America or +1-612-332-0345 outside of North America approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, and ask for the “Schlumberger Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at www.slb.com/irwebcast on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to test their browsers and register for the webcast. Following the end of the conference call, a replay will be available at www.slb.com/irwebcast until May 19, 2013, and can be accessed by dialing +1-800-475-6701 within North America or +1-320-365-3844 outside of North America, and giving the access code 280257.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger is the world's leading supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to customers working in the oil and gas industry worldwide. Employing more than 118,000 people representing over 140 nationalities and working in approximately 85 countries, Schlumberger provides the industry's widest range of products and services from exploration through production.

Schlumberger Limited has principal offices in Paris, Houston and The Hague, and reported revenues of $42.15 billion in 2012. For more information, visit www.slb.com.