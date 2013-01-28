Online Tech Hosts Webinar on Final HIPAA Privacy and Security Rules

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Online Tech is hosting an educational webinar on the new final HIPAA omnibus rule, No More Excuses: HHS Releases Tough Final HIPAA Privacy and Security Rules Thursday, January 31 at 2 P.M. ET. The webinar will discuss how the latest HIPAA modifications affect the healthcare industry and healthcare vendors.

Dickinson Wright's Brian Balow will lead the No More Excuses webinar with April Sage, Director of Healthcare Vertical for Online Tech. On January 17, 2013, the Department of Health and Human Services released its long-anticipated modifications to the Privacy, Security, Enforcement, and Breach Notification Rules under HIPAA/HITECH.

These modifications leave no doubt that covered entities, business associates, and their subcontractors must understand the application of these Rules to their operations, and must take steps to ensure compliance with these Rules in order to avoid liability. To find out more about the webinar and register via GoToMeeting, click here.

Balow concentrates his practice in the areas of information technology, healthcare law, and intellectual property, and has spoken and written extensively on healthcare IT and telemedicine issues (including HIPAA/HITECH). In 2012, Brian presented on social media in healthcare issues at HIMSS12 in Las Vegas, and BYOD issues at the HIMSS mHealth Summit in Washington, DC.

HIMSS13

Join Brian Balow at HIMSS13 in New Orleans March 4-7, 2013, hosted at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. He will be available to meet Wednesday, March 6th at the Online Tech booth, #1369. Our healthcare IT experts will also be on hand to discuss our independent third-party HIPAA audit to the OCR protocol and the latest modifications to the HHS HIPAA Privacy and Security Rules.

About Online Tech

Online Tech, Michigan's largest managed data center is becoming the largest in the Midwest, expanding into at least four new markets. The “Fort Knox'' for data is known for complete redundancy - “backups for everything” - from multiple back-up generators and backup systems to locations straddling two power grids and even two CEOs.

Online Tech leads in secure, compliant hosting services including cloud hosting, managed dedicated servers, Michigan colocation and disaster recovery. Online Tech's Midwest data centers assure mission critical applications are always available, comply with government & industry regulations, and continue operating after a disaster. Backed by independent HIPAA, PCI, SSAE 16, and SOC 2, Online Tech delivers the security, privacy, and availability expected from world class data center operators. For more information, call (877)740-5028, email contactus@onlinetech.com or visit www.onlinetech.com.