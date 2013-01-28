I Want To Go To There: Ben & Jerry's Announces it Will Unveil New Flavor Inspired by NBC'S '30 Rock' at Finale Party on January 31

BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ben & Jerry's ice cream company has announced it will reveal a flavor aimed at celebrating the NBC series “30 Rock,” which airs its series finale on January 31. The flavor will be ceremoniously unveiled by Co-founder Jerry Greenfield at a New York City finale party, just steps from the namesake building at Rockefeller Center. Invitees will gather to view the series finale of “30 Rock” and sample the new “30 Rock”-themed concoction.

The flavor, freshly produced at its factories in Vermont, was rushed to New York City for the event. Usually new flavors are released closer to spring, but the company decided to bump up the timetable to have the flavor on hand to accommodate the January 31st finale. Luckily, “30 Rock” fans won't have long to wait. The flavor will be available across the country in Ben & Jerry's scoop shops in February and on the shelves of grocery stores and convenience stores shortly thereafter.

Ben & Jerry's announced that it will host a “30 Rock” viewing party in New York City on January 31st to watch and celebrate the series finale. A limited number of tickets are available at www.flynntix.org, with all proceeds benefitting a local non-profit organization to be announced on Thursday, January 31st. The event will feature “30 Rock” trivia contests, giveaways, and, of course, attendees will have a chance to sample the new flavor.

For those unable to attend, the company also stated it will offer a chance online to obtain the “30 Rock” flavor – with more details to come. All proceeds raised will benefit the same non-profit organization to be announced on Thursday, January 31st.

In syndication, and now in the freezer, it is certain that the memory of “30 Rock” will live on.

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and ice cream novelties, using high-quality ingredients including milk and cream from family farmers who do not treat their cows with the synthetic hormone rBGH. The company states its position on rBGH* on its labels. Ben and Jerry's products are distributed nationwide and in selected foreign countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchise Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops, restaurants and other venues. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, economic reward and a commitment to the community. Contributions made via the employee-led Ben & Jerry's Foundation in 2011 totaled $1.98 million. Additionally, the company makes significant product donations to community groups and nonprofits both in Vermont and across the nation. The purpose of Ben & Jerry's philanthropy is to support the founding values of the company: economic and social justice, environmental restoration and peace through understanding, and to support our Vermont communities. For the full scoop on all Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop locations and fabulous flavors, visit www.benjerry.com.

* The FDA has said no significant difference has been shown and no test can now distinguish between milk from rBGH treated cows and untreated cows. Not all the suppliers of our other ingredients can promise that the milk they use comes from untreated cows.

Want to own a Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop? We're looking for a few progressive entrepreneurs in key markets. Call 802.846.1500, extension 7818.