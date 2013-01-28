Promotional Products Retailer 4imprint® Charitable Giving Tops $200,000 in 2012

OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

4imprint donated $201,000 in promotional items through its one by one® charitable giving program in 2012. The one by one program is just one way promotional products retailer 4imprint gives back as it sets out to give at least one $500 grant to one organization each business day. The program donates in-kind gifts to charitable causes throughout the United States and Canada as well as to troops stationed overseas.

The one by one program helped a wide range of organizations in the last year, providing unique products branded for their cause. From backpacks for an orphanage in Texas or easy-to-grab mugs for a guide dog training organization in New York, all one by one recipients used their promotional products to make an impact.

“The organizations that benefit from these donations are doing incredible work,” notes 4imprint president Kevin Lyons-Tarr. “We're inspired by the important work they do and honored to play a small part in their marketing, team-building and outreach efforts.”

In 2012, charitable organizations submitted more than 2,425 one by one applications, with 402 organizations receiving $500 worth of product donations. Recipients included 52 community causes near 4imprint's headquarters in Oshkosh, Wis. Additionally, 4imprint donated 1,559 product samples to help other applicants with their efforts. As 2012 closed, the one by one program approached nearly $1,000,000 in charitable gifts since its 2005 launch.

Any U.S. 501(c) 3 organization, registered Canadian charity, school or religious organization can submit applications a minimum of two months before the items are needed, allowing time for applications to be processed and products to be delivered in time for scheduled events. Apply online for the 2013 one by one program at http://onebyone.4imprint.com.

In the fourth quarter of 2012, 4imprint donated $62,500 to 125 organizations.

Recipients include:

AIDS/HIV Services Group – Charlottesville, Va.

American Lung Association in California – Bakersfield, Calif.

American Lung Association of the Upper Midwest – Des Moines, Iowa

American Red Cross – Fond du Lac, Wis.

American Red Cross in Southeastern Wisconsin – Milwaukee, Wis.

American Youth Works – Austin, Texas

Angel By MySide, NFP – Evergreen Park, Ill.

Association for Supportive Child Care – Tempe, Ariz.

Beacon House – Marquette, Mich.

BEAMING, Inc., Therapeutic Riding – Neenah, Wis.

Being There-Reaching Out, Inc. – Wauwatosa, Wis.

Bella Cuisine Kids Cooking Club – Chicago, Ill.

Benedictine Academy – Elizabeth, N.J.

Benzie Area Christian Neighbors – Benzonia, Mich.

Bethany of the Northwest – Everett, Wash.

Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin Foundation – Milwaukee, Wis.

Beverley Humble Foundation – Chattanooga, Tenn.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lakeshore – Muskegon, Mich.

Blue Ridge Elementary PTCO – Frankfort, Ind.

Boys Town Gift Shop – Boys Town, Neb.

Brighter Within, Inc. – Windsor, Conn.

Caiden's Hope – The Woodlands, Texas

Care in Action Minnesota – Oakdale, Minn.

Celebration of Lights – Oshkosh, Wis.

The Center for Adoption Support and Education – Burtonsville, Minn.

Children to Love International – Bakersfield, Calif.

Children's Home Society of Florida – Gainesville, Fl.

Community Youth Concepts – Des Moines, Iowa

Court Appointed Special Advocates – Elizabeth, N.J.

Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities – Bucyrus, Ohio

Cross Over the Hill – Van Wert, Ohio

DuPAGE PADS – Wheaton, Ill.

The Eight, Inc. – La Quinta, Calif.

Emmeline Cook Elementary School PTO – Oshkosh, Wis.

ETP-NEW – Green Bay, Wis.

Eugene Bowman Economic Empowerment Center – San Diego, Calif.

Family Of a Vet – Daphne, Ala.

FiftyForward – Nashville, Tenn.

First United Methodist Church – Oshkosh, Wis.

Flag City Honor Flight – Findlay, Ohio

Florida International University – North Miami, Fla.

Foundation For Life, Inc. – Shelton, Conn.

Freedom Guide Dogs for the Blind, Inc. – Cassville, N.Y.

Friends of the Fond du Lac Public Library – Fond du Lac, Wis.

Grandfather Home for Children – Banner Elk, N.C.

Green Mountain RSVP & Volunteer Center – Bennington, Vt.

Growing Oshkosh – Oshkosh, Wis.

Habitat for Humanity Oxford Middlesex Elgin – London, Ont.

Happy Corner Church of the Brethren F.I.S.H. – Clayton, Ohio

Haven of Hope Day Care, Inc. – Little Chute, Wis.

HEAL Program – Atrium Medical Center – Middletown, Ohio

Healing Heroes Network – New Port Richey, Fla.

Hope's Hands – Owenton, Ky.

Hydro Angels over America – New Braunfels, Texas

Ice Stars for Wounded Warriors, Inc. – Chicago, Ill.

Interfaith House – Riverside, Calif.

IU Health Paoli Hospital – Paoli, Ind.

JCI Wisconsin Inc./Jaycees of WI Foundation, Inc. – Appleton, Wis.

Jean Weingarten Peninsula Oral School for the Deaf – Redwood City, Calif.

Jonnie's Angels Foundation – Chicago, Ill.

Kidney Foundation of Canada – P.E.I. Chapter – Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Kids of Courage – Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Kids Unlimited Foundation – Houston, Texas

Kitikmeot School Operations – Kugluktuk, Nunavut

Lake Erie Nature & Science Center – Bay Village, Ohio

Lawrence County Cancer Patient Services – Bedford, Ind.

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides – Oakville, Ont.

Luke's Wings – Washington, D.C.

Manatee County Rural Health Services, Inc. – Parrish, Fla.

Maryland Center for Veterans Education & Training – Baltimore, Md.

Mended Little Hearts of Chicago – Elmwood Park, Ill.

Mental Health America of the Triangle – Durham, N.C.

Mercy Ships – Garden Valley, Texas

Michigan Eye-Bank – Ann Arbor, Mich.

Military Working Dog Team Support Association, Inc. – Canton, Ga.

Minneapolis Pathways – Minneapolis, Minn.

Mooseheart Child City and School – Mooseheart, Ill.

Muscular Dystrophy Association – Charleston, S.C.

N.E.W. Curative Rehabilitation – Green Bay, Wis.

National Able Network – Chicago, Ill.

New Beginnings Orphanages, International – Dallas, Texas

New Horizons Healthcare – Roanoke, Va.

Newtown Public Schools – Newtown, Conn.

North County Health Services – San Marcos, Calif.

Northeast Senior Assistance – San Antonio, Texas

OAK Adventures – Belews Creek, N.C.

Oakland University – Rochester, Mich.

Open Door Ministries – Royersford, Penn.

Operation Smile – Norfolk, Va.

Orange County Rape Crisis Center – Chapel Hill, N.C.

Owensville Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry – Owensville, Ind.

Pediatric Brain Injury Foundation – Visalia, Calif.

Poughkeepsie Branch AAUW, Inc. – Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Project Sweet Peas – Pawtucket, R.I.

Purple Heart Homes – Statesville, N.C.

Reflections of Grace Outreach Ministries – Plainfield, Ill.

The Regional Prevention Center of Johnson County – Olathe, Kan.

RIOULT Dance New York – New York, N.Y.

RSVP+ North Central – Minot, N.D.

RSVP+ Northeast ND – Grand Forks, N.D.

RSVP+ Southern Valley – Fargo, N.D.

The Salvation Army – Waukesha, Wis.

Sauk Prairie High School National Honor Society – Prairie du Sac, Wis.

Schofield Residence – Kenmore, N.Y.

Second Chance at Life – Westland, Mich.

Slave Lake Victim Services Society – Slave Lake, Alta.

SmileFaith Foundation, Inc. – Port Richey, Fla.

South Carolina Lutheran Retreat Centers – Batesburg-Leesville, S.C.

St. Mary's College of Maryland – St. Mary's City – Md.

STAR Foundation – Middle Island, N.Y.

Sublette County SAFV Task Force – Pinedale, Wyo.

Summersill Elementary PTO – Jacksonville, N.C.

Sunlight Home of Collier County, Inc. – Naples, Fla.

The Teachers' Closet – Oshkosh, Wis.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation – Norwood, N.J.

Union Missionary Baptist Church – Lansing, Mich.

University of Windsor – The Tanzania Project – Windsor, Ont.

VMC Foundation – San Jose, Calif.

Volunteer Center of East Central Wisconsin – Appleton, Wis.

Washington Youth Academy Foundation – Freeland, Wash.

West Islip Breast Cancer Coalition – West Islip, N.Y.

Wives Behind the Badge, Inc. – Quartz Hill, Calif.

You and Family Alternatives, Inc. – Tavares, Fla.

Youth Central Society – Calgary, Alta.

Youth Without Shelter – Etobicoke, Ont.

About 4imprint's one by one program

one by one is the charitable giving program of 4imprint. Now in its seventh year, 4imprint's one by one program supports nonprofits with IRS-approved 501(c)3 status or Canadian-registered charities, religious organizations and accredited schools. Since the program began in 2005, the promotional products retailer has awarded approximately $999,500 in in-kind donations to nonprofit organizations.

About 4imprint

4imprint is part of 4imprint Group, Plc, a publicly traded company on the London Stock Exchange, and serves more than 100,000 businesses with its innovative promotional items throughout the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland. Its product offerings include business gifts, embroidered apparel, promotional pens, tradeshow and tabletop displays, travel mugs, tote bags, water bottles, Post-it® Notes, custom calendars and much more. For additional information, log on to www.4imprint.com.