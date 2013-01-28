Herff Jones | Nystrom Announces Release of StrataLogica® iPad App for K-12 and Home

ORLANDO, Fla. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Herff Jones | Nystrom, a leading educational publisher for the K-12 market, and Roundarch Isobar, a leading agency in digital marketing, unveil a cutting-edge learning experience tool with the StrataLogica® app for iPad. This is now available in the Apple App Store.

The app is targeted for use with K–12 students in the classroom, media center, and at home with age-appropriate and curriculum content that develops the skills for career, college, and civic success. The app is free and includes free sample content to allow anyone to download the app and experience the potential of StrataLogica.

Launched in 2009, StrataLogica continues to be a leader of innovation in the 21st century digital classroom. As the iPad continues to proliferate in education, the StrataLogica app for iPad demonstrates Herff Jones | Nystrom's commitment to creating immersive and effective learning experiences across multiple platforms.

The release of the app for iPad puts that power directly in the hands of the teacher and students, allowing them to tap, swipe, and pinch to explore and learn. Interacting with the world through StrataLogica becomes a very personal educational experience for the user. The availability of the app for iPad is expected to expand the use of StrataLogica in both the classroom and in the home.

“For the past several years StrataLogica has been providing relevant and engaging layers of geography, history, and earth science content in classrooms around the world. Given the growing popularity of the iPad in schools around the globe, it was only natural for us to create an app that would allow teachers and students to interact with StrataLogica's layers of learning,” said Don Rescigno, director of marketing, Herff Jones | Nystrom. “These content layers are engaging and target the Common Core State Standards for English Language Arts and Literacy in History/Social Studies, Science, and Technical Subjects.”

“We are very proud of our partnership with Herff Jones | Nystrom in the continued design and development of this breakthrough digital learning tool,” said Scott Judy, vice president of user experience and creative services at Roundarch Isobar. “StrataLogica was always designed to be a touch-based, highly engaging experience that draws students into their world. The iPad is the perfect delivery vehicle for StrataLogica, and the application takes advantage of the iPad's features in order to elevate the StrataLogica experience to a new level. I can't wait to see students around the world using it in and out of the classroom.”

Herff Jones | Nystrom will introduce the StrataLogica app for iPad at the Florida Education and Technology Conference in Orlando, FL, and the BETT Show in London, UK.

The StrataLogica app for iPad can be downloaded for free at the Apple App Store.

About Herff Jones | Nystrom

Herff Jones | Nystrom plays a key role in classrooms everywhere with social studies products and solutions that enhance the academic experience and help students get the most from their education. Herff Jones | Nystrom maps, globes and atlases are found in classrooms and lecture halls alike. Our hands-on activity-based programs cover a range of grade levels, making learning more accessible and thought provoking. Our new products demonstrate our commitment to keeping educators on the forefront of technology. Visit www.herffjonesnystrom.com.

About Roundarch Isobar

Roundarch Isobar is an agency that uses the power of digital to bring together people and brands like never before. Roundarch Isobar creates applications and digitally-centered marketing campaigns for the web, mobile devices, and social media. The company has the unique combination of ingenious creative talent and technology expertise that enables brands to realize the full promise of digital to transform businesses and disrupt industries. With a focus on experience design, the Roundarch Isobar team is uniquely adept at conceiving, designing, and developing marketing campaigns as well as digital solutions like wearable computing, data visualization, and mobile applications. This combination attracts major brands such as adidas, Avis, Bloomberg Sports, HBO, Samsung, Motorola, Coca-Cola, and the U.S. Air Force to work with Roundarch Isobar for their multi-channel campaigns.

Roundarch Isobar has offices in Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, and New York. Roundarch Isobar is an Aegis Media Group company and part of the global Isobar network of over 3,000 people in 36 markets. For more information, go to http://www.roundarchisobar.com/ and http://blog.roundarchisobar.com/.

