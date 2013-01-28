MWV Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

MeadWestvaco Corporation's MWV Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 cents per common share. The payment of the dividend will be made March 1, 2013, to shareholders of record at the close of business February 7, 2013.

