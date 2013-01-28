Lisa Springer Tapped by Consultants for Key Position

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Lisa Springer, an executive with more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry, has been hired by the STRATMOR Group in the new role of practice manager. As Practice Manager, Springer is charged with building better market awareness for the boutique firm, enhancing customer service protocols, developing client surveys and providing strategic services to enable the firm to better serve the mortgage community.

“Lisa was instrumental in building several professional services and technology companies that still serve the mortgage space, enabling them to become leaders in their fields of expertise,” said Matt Lind, Managing Director for STRATMOR Group. “We are confident that her efforts will allow us to maintain the boutique nature of our firm while creating a strong foundation for our future growth.”

Previously, Springer served as EVP of Sales at Motivity Solutions, where her responsibilities included development and execution of “go to market” sales strategies for various product lines. Before that, she served as EVP of Sales for an industry leading financial and technology firm. She serves on the board for the Colorado Mortgage Lending Association and is a Certified Mortgage Lender.

About STRATMOR Group

STRATMOR Group is a mortgage industry advisory firm that offers a range of programs designed to provide lender CEOs and senior executives in sales, marketing, technology and operations with comprehensive performance benchmarking data along with proven expertise across a wide spectrum of industry issues and developments. The firm serves more than 250 companies operating in the sector and provides consulting on strategies and actions clients should implement to improve growth and profitability, reduce risk or position themselves to make an acquisition or sell the company. It is well known across the industry for its financial models and its collaboration with the Mortgage Bankers Association in managing the MBA/STRATMOR Peer Group Roundtables Program. The company prides itself on a proven ability to bring an unwavering commitment to objectivity to every client engagement. Find out more about the firm on its website at http://www.stratmorgroup.com.