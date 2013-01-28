Chris Larkin Named Vice President / General Counsel

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

A. H. Belo Corporation AHC announced today that it has named Christine E. (Chris) Larkin to the position of vice president / General Counsel. As General Counsel, Larkin will be responsible for managing all legal affairs for A. H. Belo and its subsidiaries. Larkin will continue to utilize the services of Belo Corp.'s legal department to fulfill these responsibilities under an agreement between the two companies. Larkin will report to Robert W. Decherd, A. H. Belo's chairman, president and Chief Executive Officer.

Larkin joins A. H. Belo after having served Belo Corp. as assistant general counsel since 2006 and as corporate counsel since 2004. During her tenure at Belo, Larkin has been responsible for securities compliance and reporting, corporate governance, commercial contracts, corporate transactions and other business matters. Prior to joining Belo, Larkin was a partner in the Dallas office of Hunton & Williams LLP in the Global Capital Markets, Mergers and Acquisitions practice area. Larkin joined a predecessor firm to Hunton upon graduating from the University of Oklahoma's College of Law in 1994. Larkin holds a bachelor of science degree from Georgetown University.

“We are extremely pleased to have Chris join A. H. Belo as a member of our executive management team," said Decherd. “Chris is a leader who understands the complex environment in which our newspapers currently operate as well as the important and necessary requirements for corporate governance of public companies.”

“This is a very exciting and dynamic time for newspaper companies as they transition their business models,” said Larkin. “I am excited to be a member of the A. H. Belo team as they navigate through these challenging times.”

About A. H. Belo Corporation

A. H. Belo Corporation AHC, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a distinguished newspaper publishing and local news and information company that owns and operates four daily newspapers and related websites. A. H. Belo publishes The Dallas Morning News, Texas' leading newspaper and winner of nine Pulitzer Prizes; The Providence Journal, the oldest continuously-published daily newspaper in the United States and winner of four Pulitzer Prizes; The Press-Enterprise (Riverside, CA), serving the Inland Southern California region and winner of one Pulitzer Prize; and the Denton Record-Chronicle. The Company publishes niche publications targeting specific audiences, and its investments and/or partnerships include Classified Ventures, owner of Cars.com, 508 Digital, Speakeasy, and the Yahoo! Newspaper Consortium. A. H. Belo also owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses.