Onset Announces Next-Generation Temp/RH Data Loggers

Onset (http://www.onsetcomp.com), a leading supplier of data loggers, today announced the HOBO UX100 Series, the company's next-generation family of data loggers for tracking temperature and relative humidity in indoor environments.

Starting at just $75, HOBO UX100 Series data loggers offer a dramatic price/performance advantage over competitive products by delivering higher accuracy, larger measurement capacity, and more LCD display features to make environmental data collection faster and easier than ever.

Building owners, facility managers, energy auditors, and others will use the matchbox-sized UX100 Series data loggers to quickly and easily collect indoor environmental data in a broad range of applications. This includes monitoring occupant comfort in office buildings, tracking food storage conditions in warehouses, logging temperature trends in server rooms, and measuring humidity levels in museums.

“The HOBO UX100 Series sets a new standard for portable temp/RH data logging,” said Jessica Frackelton, Onset's senior manager of product marketing. “It bridges the gap between traditional loggers, which typically don't have LCD displays and are limited in accuracy and memory, and larger, more expensive LCD loggers that require calibration. Users can finally have the logger performance they need, in a small and affordable package that can be installed anywhere data is needed.”

Fast, easy deployment

HOBO UX100 data loggers streamline indoor environmental monitoring applications, and make deployment faster than ever. The loggers feature an easy-to-view LCD display that visually confirms logger operation and battery status, eliminating the need to connect the logger to a PC to see the information. A large memory capacity enables users to deploy the loggers for longer periods with fewer site visits.

UX100 loggers also feature start and stop pushbuttons, and rare earth magnet, strap, and command-strip mounting options enabling faster deployment and greater mounting flexibility and reliability.

Powerful software

Once data has been recorded with HOBO UX100 data loggers, it can be easily viewed in graph form and analyzed using Onset's HOBOware® Pro software. Time-saving tools allow users to batch-configure and readout hundreds of loggers in a fraction of the time it would take with previous generations. Additionally, the software features a Bulk Export tool that allows users to export data files to text format for use in spreadsheets, and is available in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and German languages.

Pricing and Availability

HOBO UX100 Series data loggers are available immediately from Onset. The series includes five models, including temperature-only loggers with integrated sensors to temperature/RH and thermocouple loggers with external probes. Prices range from $75 - $189. Please visit http://www.onsetcomp.com for complete pricing details and technical specifications or sign up for a free live webinar to learn more.

ABOUT ONSET

Onset is a leading supplier of data loggers. The company's HOBO data logger and weather station products are used around the world in a broad range of applications, including building energy performance monitoring, water resources management, and ecological and agricultural research. Based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Onset has sold more than 2 million data loggers since the company's founding in 1981. Visit Onset on the web at http://www.onsetcomp.com.

