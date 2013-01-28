The Go-Go's, Hunter Hayes and Daryl Hall & John Oates to Perform as Part of the Summer Concert Series at the Pacific Amphitheatre at the 2013 OC Fair

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Go-Go's will perform on Sunday, July 14, Hunter Hayes will perform on Sunday, August 4, and Daryl Hall & John Oates will perform on Thursday, August 8 as part of the Summer Concert Series at the Pacific Amphitheatre at the 2013 OC Fair. As always, concert and action sports tickets include Fair admission.

Tickets for these shows go on sale Saturday, February 2, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster or at the OC Fair & Event Center Box Office, which is open Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. starting February 2. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, online at ticketmaster.com or by phone (800) 745-3000.

In Pacific Amphitheatre Artist On-Sale Date Show Date Prices The Go-Go's Saturday, February 2 10 a.m. Sunday, July 14 8 p.m. Tickets start at $21.50 Hunter Hayes Saturday, February 2 10 a.m. Sunday, August 4 8 p.m. Tickets start at $23.50 Daryl Hall & John Oates Saturday, February 2 10 a.m. Thursday, August 8 8:15 p.m. Tickets start at $19.50

The remaining concerts at the 2013 OC Fair will be announced in the coming months. Sign up for pre-sale emails at ocfair.com.

The 2013 OC Fair, themed Come & Get It, is July 12 – August 11 and will bring 23 days of food, rides, exhibits, animals, music, action sports and fun, as well as the Super Pass, Pacific Amphitheatre Summer Concert Series, The Hangar and Action Sports Arena. The Fair is open Wednesday-Sunday. Concert tickets, action sports reserved seats, single-day general admission and the popular Super Pass are available for purchase online at ocfair.com or from the on-site Box Office.

The OC Fair & Event Center is located off the 405 and 55 freeways at 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa. For more information, please visit ocfair.com, become a fan at Facebook.com/OCFair, follow us at twitter.com/ocfair or call (714) 708-1500.