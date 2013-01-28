Postmedia Network Announces Organizational Changes

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Postmedia Network Inc. (“Postmedia” or “the Company”) today announced the appointment of Gordon Fisher to the position of President and Publisher, Pacific Newspaper Group.

Mr. Fisher has held a number of senior executive positions in many Canadian cities on both the editorial and business sides of the media industry including most recently as Postmedia's Executive Vice President Eastern Canada and President, National Post.

Prior to his appointment as publisher of the National Post in 1997, Mr. Fisher served as President, News and Information, Canwest Global Communications Corp., with responsibilities covering newspaper, television and digital information. Other responsibilities of note include roles as editor-in-chief, general manager and publisher of the Ottawa Citizen; publisher of the Kingston-Whig Standard and managing editor of The Vancouver Sun.

“Gordon is not only a seasoned media executive but a progressive business leader who will bring valuable insights and passion to his new role,” said Paul Godfrey, President and CEO. “Gordon's success in our Eastern operations will no doubt serve us well as he heads back to Vancouver.”

Postmedia also announced the decision of Kevin Bent to leave the organization. “We all wish Kevin the very best as he moves on from Postmedia Network and pursues other opportunities,” said Mr. Godfrey.

Pacific Newspaper Group includes the print and digital operations and brands of The Vancouver Sun and The Province newspapers, in British Columbia.

Postmedia Network Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Postmedia Network Canada Corp. PNC PNC.B), is the largest publisher by circulation of paid English-language daily newspapers in Canada, representing some of the country's oldest and best known media brands. Reaching millions of Canadians every week, Postmedia Network engages readers and offers advertisers and marketers integrated solutions to effectively reach target audiences through a variety of print, online, digital, and mobile platforms.

