Valens Semiconductor Announce New Reference Design for the Transmission of Display Port over HDBaseT

Valens has developed a new reference design solution for transmitting Display Port audio and video over HDBaseT together with ST Microelectronics. The solution will be demonstrated this week at the HDBaseT Alliance's booth at the Integrated Systems Europe 2013 conference (Hall 7, Booth #7C171).

The HDBaseT technology features the unique 5Play™ feature set that enables the delivery of uncompressed high definition video, audio, Internet, controls and power over a single cat5e/6 cable up to 100 meters, eliminating the common issues professional installers face concerning cable distance and location of available power outlets.

Until now, HDBaseT products were mainly transmitting HDMI and/or DVI. The new ST-Valens solution provides professional installers and systems integrators with the flexibility of being able to use the commonly-used Display Port interface.

Valens developed this solution in response to the growing demand for display port solutions, enabling customers to benefit HDBaseT's convergence and long distance capabilities with Display Port.

The new Display Port over HDBaseT reference design solution uses ST DP2650 and STDP2600 chipset and Valens' VS100 chipset to transmit uncompressed video and audio over a single CAT5e/6 cable. It facilitates the transmission of Display port over long distances, in a simple, plug-and-play manner.

An HDBaseT-Connected World

Valens chipsets are compliant with the HDBaseT global standard. Valens is a founding member of the HDBaseT Alliance, along with LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Founded in 2010, the HDBaseT Alliance promotes HDBaseT technology for whole-home and commercial multimedia distribution.

About Valens

Valens provides semiconductor products for the distribution of uncompressed high-definition (HD) multimedia content. The company's HDBaseT technology enables long-reach connectivity of devices over a single 100m/328ft standard CAT5e/6 LAN cable and is fast becoming the new, global standard for advanced digital media distribution. Valens is a founding member of the HDBaseT Alliance, formed by leading CE companies to define a new industry standard for advanced digital media distribution. Founded in 2006, Valens is a private company with offices in Israel, Japan, Hong-Kong, USA and local representatives in Korea, Taiwan and China.

About HDBaseT Alliance

HDBaseT Alliance is comprised of leading cross-industry companies formed to promote and standardize HDBaseT™ technology for whole-home and commercial distribution of uncompressed HD multimedia content. The cornerstone of HDBaseT technology is 5Play™, a feature set that converges uncompressed full HD digital video, audio, 100BaseT Ethernet, power over cable and various control signals through a single LAN cable.

Members supporting HDBaseT technology play a pivotal role in defining the future of multimedia transmission and data communication in the consumer electronics and content provider industries. For additional information on HDBaseT Alliance and membership benefits, visit www.HDBaseT.org.