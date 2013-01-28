Oxea Announces Sales Control on Intermediates in the Americas

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Effective immediately Oxea will implement a 100% sales control in North and South America on the following Intermediates line products effective until further notice. The sales control will be based on the average monthly consumption over the last 6 months or as allowed by contract.

n-Propanol

n-Butanol

n-Propyl Acetate

n-Butyl Acetate

Customers should contact their Oxea sales representative for more information.

Oxea is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These products are used for the production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, flavorings and fragrances, printing inks and plastics. In 2011, Oxea generated revenues of about EUR 1.5 billion with its 1,365 employees in Europe, the Americas and Asia.

For more information visit www.oxea-chemicals.com.