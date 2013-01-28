Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Announces Formation of TruBridge, LLC

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. CPSI, a leading provider of health information systems and services, today announced the formation of TruBridge, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI. TruBridge will provide business services, consulting services and managed information technology services targeted specifically at rural and community healthcare organizations.

For more than 12 years, CPSI has provided a number of services to hospitals who utilize its industry leading EMR system. Starting with statement and insurance processing services, the Company progressively grew its business management services to include a full range of offerings to meet the unique operational requirements of rural, community and critical access hospitals. Most recently, CPSI has added revenue cycle, clinical and information technology consulting services as well as managed information technology services and recognized similar success with these service lines. From inception, CPSI's service offerings have seen remarkable acceptance in CPSI's client base and have been highly successful for both the clients who have employed them as well as for CPSI corporately. Today, over 90% of CPSI's hospital customers utilize one or more of these services.

The success in providing services within its EMR system customer base led CPSI to review the opportunities available in the broader healthcare market. The review identified a significant opportunity to meet the unfilled service needs of the entire rural and community healthcare market where CPSI already has years of experience and proven expertise.

“The formation of TruBridge was the next logical step in our strategy to expand our access to a broader market for our services,” said CPSI President and Chief Executive Officer Boyd Douglas. “It made sense not only to consolidate these services into a new company, but also to provide the resulting entity with its own identity. By marketing these services as TruBridge, we believe we will eliminate any perceived limitations based on our EMR system penetration within the rural and community hospital space."

Chris Fowler, who has served as Vice President of CPSI's Business Management Services division, was named President of the newly formed company.

“We are confident in our ability to successfully provide these services and execute at a high level for any rural or community healthcare organization, regardless of who their IT vendor is,” said Fowler. “In addition to offering services in our expanded target market, TruBridge will continue to service our current CPSI customers and take advantage of the numerous opportunities that are yet to be realized within that group.”

About Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare information solutions for community hospitals with over 650 client hospitals in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 1979, the Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. CPSI's staff of over 1,400 technical, healthcare, medical and business professionals provides system implementation and continuing support services as part of a comprehensive program designed to respond to clients' information needs in a constantly changing healthcare environment. For more information, visit www.cpsinet.com.

About TruBridge, LLC

TruBridge has its roots in CPSI, a leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR) systems. Today, we are a separate company focused exclusively on providing business office, consulting and managed IT services. TruBridge brings 30 years of expertise in delivering effective solutions created for the unique challenges faced by rural and community healthcare organizations. For more information, visit www.trubridge.net.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “confident,” “may,” “continue,” “should,” “will” and words of comparable meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, forward-looking statements include all statements other than those made solely with respect to historical fact, including statements with respect to CPSI's expectations for growing TruBridge, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (“TruBridge”), and successfully providing and expanding its service offerings. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such factors include: the effectiveness of the strategy of moving CPSI's business management services to TruBridge; overall business and economic conditions affecting the healthcare industry; the potential effects of the federal healthcare reform legislation enacted in 2010, and implementing regulations, on the businesses of our hospital customers; the funding uncertainties associated with and potential expenditures required by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 in connection with the adoption of electronic health records; saturation of our target market and hospital consolidations; changes in customer purchasing priorities, capital expenditures and demand for information technology systems; competition with companies that have greater financial, technical and marketing resources than we have; failure to develop new technology and products in response to market demands; fluctuations in quarterly financial performance due to, among other factors, timing of customer installations; failure of our products to function properly resulting in claims for medical losses; government regulation of our products and customers, including changes in healthcare policy affecting Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates; government regulation of the healthcare and health insurance industries; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; breaches of security and viruses in our systems resulting in customer claims against us and harm to our reputation; potential intellectual property claims against us; general economic conditions, including changes in the financial markets that may affect the availability and cost of credit to us or our customers; interruptions in our power supply and/or telecommunications capabilities and other risk factors described from time to time in our public releases and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents our outlook only as of this date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this press release.

