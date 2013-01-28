Research and Markets: Chinese Markets for Kidney Cancer Treatment Drugs

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

China's demand for kidney cancer treatment drugs has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Introduction

II. Business Environment

III. Kidney Cancer Treatment Drugs Industry Assessments

IV. Kidney Cancer Treatment Drugs Production And Demand

V. Kidney Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Outlook

VI. Marketing Strategies

VII. Kidney Cancer Treatment Drugs Producer Directory

List of Tables

List of Charts

Companies Mentioned

Selected companies

Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group

Hangzhou Aoyipollen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Zhuhai Union Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Shandong Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Chengdu Minyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Henan Jiaozuo KL Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Changzhou Siyao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

