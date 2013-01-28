Research and Markets: Chinese Markets for Kidney Cancer Treatment Drugs

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x5zbxd/chinese_markets) has announced the addition of the "Chinese Markets for Kidney Cancer Treatment Drugs" report to their offering.
China's demand for kidney cancer treatment drugs has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Introduction
II. Business Environment
III. Kidney Cancer Treatment Drugs Industry Assessments
IV. Kidney Cancer Treatment Drugs Production And Demand
V. Kidney Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Outlook
VI. Marketing Strategies
VII. Kidney Cancer Treatment Drugs Producer Directory
List of Tables
List of Charts
Companies Mentioned
Selected companies
Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group
Hangzhou Aoyipollen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Zhuhai Union Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
Shandong Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
Chengdu Minyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
Henan Jiaozuo KL Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
Changzhou Siyao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
