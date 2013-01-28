Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and 2012 Results

MOULTRIE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (the “Corporation”) (NYSE MKT: SGB), a full-service community bank holding company, today reported its results of operations for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2012.

Fourth Quarter and Year-End Income Highlights

Net income was $643 thousand in the 2012 fourth quarter, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared with $396 thousand, or $0.15 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2011. The increase was mainly due to a $352 thousand increase in income from interest and fees on loans and a $74 thousand decrease in provision for loan losses.

For the year ended December 31, 2012, net income was $1.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, a 32.7% increase, when compared with $1.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share for the same period in the prior year.

Net interest margin was 4.23% for the fourth quarter of 2012 and 4.22% for the year ended December 31, 2012, down 6 and up 11 basis points, compared with the respective prior-year periods. Strengthened net interest margin for the year was mainly attributed to continued growth in loans.

Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 14.8% to $11.4 million for the twelve months ending December 31, 2012. The improvement was due to a $927 thousand increase in net interest income and a $539 thousand decrease in loan loss provisions.

Balance Sheet Trends and Asset Quality

Total assets at December 31, 2012 were $347.2 million, an increase of 13.6%, or $41.5 million from December 31, 2011.

Total loans increased $22.8 million, or 12.6%, to $204.1 million, compared with the same period last year. The growth in loans was funded by increases in noninterest-bearing and money market deposits.

Total deposits grew $42.9 million to $291.8 million at December 31, 2012, an increase of 17.2% from the end of 2011.

Non-performing asset ratio was 0.53% at December 31, 2012, a 65 basis point improvement when compared with 1.18% at the end of 2011.

Capital Management

The Company has a total risk based capital ratio of 15.56% and Tier 1 capital ratio of 14.31%, both measurably above the Federal “well capitalized” standard.

Return on equity increased to 8.68% compared with 5.57% in the fourth quarter of 2011. For the full year, return on equity increased to 6.62% from 5.25% for 2011.

Tangible book value per share at December 31, 2012, was $11.60, up from $10.99 at the end of 2011.

DeWitt Drew, President and CEO commented, “It is encouraging that our deposit growth is evenly spread among our three banking regions. Our effort to focus on core funding and investments in growing markets is beginning to show up in our earnings. And while work remains to be done, our asset quality indicators look to be at a relatively normal level.”

Dividends

In December 2012, the Corporation paid a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.04 per common share. The Corporation paid dividends of $0.16 per common share in 2012 compared with $0.10 per common share in 2011. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation or its predecessor, Southwest Georgia Bank, has paid cash dividends for 84 consecutive years.

About Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation is a state-chartered bank holding company with approximately $347 million in assets headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia. Its primary subsidiary, Southwest Georgia Bank, offers comprehensive financial services to consumer, business, and governmental customers. The current banking facilities include the main office located in Colquitt County, and branch offices located in Baker County, Thomas County, Worth County, and Lowndes County. In addition to conventional banking services, the bank provides investment planning and management, trust management, mortgage banking, and commercial and individual insurance products. Insurance products and advice are provided by Southwest Georgia Insurance Services which is located in Colquitt County. Mortgage banking for primarily commercial properties is provided by Empire Financial Services, Inc., a mortgage banking services firm.

More information on Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. and Southwest Georgia Bank can be found at its website: www.sgfc.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including statements about the Company's financial outlook. These statements are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of future financial performance. Such performance involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements. For a discussion of some risks and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from such statements, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

SOUTHWEST GEORGIA FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) December 31, December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 2010 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 8,646 $ 6,552 $ 5,112 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 27,935 14,498 10,959 Certificates of deposit in other banks 3,920 980 0 Investment securities available for sale 21,672 28,641 54,946 Investment securities held to maturity 59,863 52,339 46,255 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,448 1,787 1,650 Loans, less unearned income and discount 204,137 181,302 157,733 Allowance for loan losses (2,845 ) (3,100 ) (2,755 ) Net loans 201,292 178,202 154,978 Premises and equipment 10,149 9,942 9,221 Foreclosed assets, net 1,690 2,358 3,288 Intangible assets 327 547 641 Bank owned life insurance 4,767 4,593 3,029 Other assets 5,472 5,211 6,325 Total assets $ 347,181 $ 305,650 $ 296,404 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: NOW accounts $ 28,881 $ 29,841 $ 29,239 Money market 77,133 45,638 50,468 Savings 25,988 24,367 22,635 Certificates of deposit $100,000 and over 36,591 32,629 32,472 Other time accounts 55,098 59,950 65,859 Total interest-bearing deposits 223,691 192,425 200,673 Noninterest-bearing deposits 68,071 56,486 38,858 Total deposits 291,762 248,911 239,531 Other borrowings 2,000 2,000 2,000 Long-term debt 20,000 22,000 24,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,544 4,188 4,098 Total liabilities 317,306 277,099 269,629 Shareholders' equity: Common stock - par value $1; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 4,293,835 shares issued (*) 4,294 4,294 4,294 Additional paid-in capital 31,701 31,701 31,701 Retained earnings 20,664 19,133 17,926 Accumulated other comprehensive income (670 ) (463 ) (1,032 ) Total 55,989 54,665 52,889 Treasury stock - at cost (**) (26,114 ) (26,114 ) (26,114 ) Total shareholders' equity 29,875 28,551 26,775 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 347,181 $ 305,650 $ 296,404 * Common stock - shares outstanding 2,547,837 2,547,837 2,547,837 ** Treasury stock - shares 1,745,998 1,745,998 1,745,998

SOUTHWEST GEORGIA FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (unaudited*) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) For the Three Months For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, Interest income: 2012* 2011* 2012* 2011 Interest and fees on loans $ 3,052 $ 2,700 $ 11,455 $ 10,408 Interest and dividend on securities available for sale 151 248 711 1,439 Interest on securities held to maturity 359 327 1,456 1,205 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 11 4 33 15 Interest on deposits in banks 18 8 60 35 Interest on certificates of deposit in other banks 7 2 19 2 Total interest income 3,598 3,289 13,734 13,104 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 269 300 1,111 1,370 Interest on federal funds purchased 0 0 0 2 Interest on other borrowings 14 11 54 42 Interest on long-term debt 177 191 733 781 Total interest expense 460 502 1,898 2,195 Net interest income 3,138 2,787 11,836 10,909 Provision for loan losses 130 204 445 984 Net interest income after provision for losses on loans 3,008 2,583 11,391 9,925 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 322 327 1,242 1,360 Income from trust services 53 50 205 214 Income from retail brokerage services 100 76 382 324 Income from insurance services 305 339 1,280 1,273 Income from mortgage banking services 318 358 1,676 1,477 Provision for foreclosed property losses (95 ) (75 ) (320 ) (300 ) Net gain (loss) on the sale or disposition of assets 104 4 24 (160 ) Net gain on the sale of securities 0 5 338 381 Net loss on the impairment of equity securities 0 0 0 (12 ) Other income 164 151 698 602 Total noninterest income 1,271 1,235 5,525 5,159 Non-interest expense: Salary and employee benefits 1,986 1,934 8,717 7,717 Occupancy expense 265 236 1,006 953 Equipment expense 256 233 940 812 Data processing expense 241 265 1,082 1,039 Amortization of intangible assets 54 56 220 219 Other operating expense 667 627 2,631 2,596 Total non-interest expense 3,469 3,351 14,596 13,336 Income before income tax expense 810 467 2,320 1,748 Provision for income taxes 167 71 381 287 Net income $ 643 $ 396 $ 1,939 $ 1,461 Net income per share, basic $ 0.25 $ 0.15 $ 0.76 $ 0.57 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.15 $ 0.76 $ 0.57 Dividends paid per share $ 0.04 $ - $ 0.16 $ 0.10 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 2,547,837 2,547,837 2,547,837 2,547,837 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,547,837 2,547,837 2,547,837 2,547,865

SOUTHWEST GEORGIA FINANCIAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands except per share data) At December 31 2012 2011 Assets $ 347,181 $ 305,650 Loans, less unearned income & discount $ 204,137 $ 181,302 Deposits $ 291,762 $ 248,911 Shareholders' equity $ 29,875 $ 28,551 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2012 2011 2012 2011 Performance Data & Ratios Net income $ 643 $ 396 $ 1,939 $ 1,461 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.25 $ 0.15 $ 0.76 $ 0.57 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.15 $ 0.76 $ 0.57 Dividends paid per share $ 0.04 $ - $ 0.16 $ 0.10 Return on assets 0.75 % 0.53 % 0.60 % 0.48 % Return on equity 8.68 % 5.57 % 6.62 % 5.25 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.23 % 4.29 % 4.22 % 4.11 % Dividend payout ratio 15.86 % 0.00 % 21.02 % 17.44 % Efficiency ratio 75.79 % 80.60 % 81.15 % 80.63 % Asset Quality Data & Ratios Total nonperforming loans $ 25 $ 1,153 $ 25 $ 1,153 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,849 $ 3,621 $ 1,849 $ 3,621 Net loan charge offs $ 30 $ 7 $ 700 $ 638 Reserve for loan losses to total loans 1.39 % 1.71 % 1.39 % 1.71 % Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.01 % 0.64 % 0.01 % 0.64 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.53 % 1.18 % 0.53 % 1.18 % Net charge offs / average loans 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.36 % 0.37 % Capital Ratios Average common equity to average total assets 8.68 % 9.46 % 8.99 % 9.06 % Tier 1 capital ratio 14.31 % 15.45 % 14.31 % 15.45 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.85 % 9.47 % 8.85 % 9.47 % Total risk based capital ratio 15.56 % 16.71 % 15.56 % 16.71 % Book value per share $ 11.73 $ 11.21 $ 11.73 $ 11.21 Tangible book value per share $ 11.60 $ 10.99 $ 11.60 $ 10.99