Mike Britton Joins BDS Marketing, Inc. as Executive Vice President

BDS Marketing, Inc. (BDS) announced Mike Britton as a new Executive Vice President of the agency. In his new role, Mike will be President of the Channel Partners and the newly acquired RMSe divisions of BDS. Mike will be responsible for driving growth within these divisions and providing strategic direction. Prior to joining BDS, Mike served as a BDS Board Member for three years and will continue to serve on the BDS Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to continue our long standing business relationship with Mike and welcome him to the team,” says Mark Dean, CEO and founder of BDS. “Bringing Mike on board is a major talent acquisition for BDS, as Mike is a 24-year industry veteran with invaluable experience, industry relationships, and strategic expertise.”

During his career, Mike has held many notable executive level positions. Most recently, Mike was the President of Consumer Impact Marketing (CIM), the largest independent sales and merchandising company in Canada. Prior to CIM, Mike was the General Manager at Blockbuster where he led the emerging DVD vending business. He was also President of Mosaic InfoForce, which was a joint venture with IRI providing analytics and market tracking data, and Executive Vice President at Mosaic Sales Solutions where he led the successful acquisition and evolution of several key client businesses and category solutions, and his clients included major brands such as Best Buy, Sony, HP, Disney and Sirius/XM. Mike will be based at the BDS corporate office in Irvine, CA.

About BDS Marketing, Inc.

BDSmktg is the marketing agency that delivers sales. With retail as our specialty, BDS is an innovator in the areas of Business Intelligence, Direct Sales & Brand Shops, Market Development, Learning Platforms, Campaigns & Incentives, Training, Assisted Sales and Merchandising. Our high performance teams generate sell-through for clients such as Canon, Cisco, Crocs, Dell, FedEx Office, Jawbone, Levi's, Motorola, Sam's Club, Toshiba and Walmart. BDS is based in Irvine, California, and has been operating with excellence since 1984. For more information, visit www.BDSmktg.com.