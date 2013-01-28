Research and Markets: 2013 Worldwide Full-Service Restaurants Industry-Industry & Market Report

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qzg6bj/2013_worldwide) has announced the addition of the "2013 Worldwide Full-Service Restaurants Industry-Industry & Market Report" report to their offering.

The 2013 Worldwide Full-Service Restaurants Industry-Industry & Market Report, published annually , contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts and demographics.

The report features 2013 current and 2014 forecast estimates on the size of the industry (sales, establishments, employment) for the 47 largest world countries, such as Japan, China, India, Russia, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, UK, France, Germany, Italy and U.S.. The report also includes industry definition, 5-year historical trends on industry sales, establishments and employment and estimates on up to 10 sub-industries, including ethnic restaurants, seafood restaurants, family restaurants, cafes, diners, and buffets.

Barnes Reports' Industry & Market reports are an essential part of any GAP analysis, benchmarking project, SWOT analysis, business plan, risk analysis, or growth-share matrix.

Industry Definition

NAICS 72211: Full-Service Restaurants -- This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in providing food services to patrons who order and are served while seated (i.e. waiter/waitress service) and pay after eating. These establishments may provide this type of food services to patrons in combination with selling alcoholic beverages, providing takeout services, or presenting live nontheatrical entertainment.

Related Industries

- Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)

- Business Services

- Casinos & Gaming

- Food Processing

U.S. Census Categories

NAICS 72211 - Full-Service Restaurants is not comparable to

SIC 5812 - Eating Places. NAICS 72211 is 12% of SIC 5812.

Sub-Industries

- Full-Service Restaurants Industry

- Eating places Italian restaurant

- Ethnic food restaurants Japanese restaurant

- American restaurant Korean restaurant

- Cajun restaurant Lebanese restaurant

- Chinese restaurant Mexican restaurant

- French restaurant Spanish restaurant

- German restaurant Sushi bar

- Greek restaurant Thai restaurant

- Indian/Pakistan restaurant

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qzg6bj/2013_worldwide