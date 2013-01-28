Generac Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2012 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

WAUKESHA, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac") GNRC, a leading designer and manufacturer of generators and other engine powered products, today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2012 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 14, 2013. Generac management will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST on that day to discuss highlights of this earnings release.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 396-2386 (domestic) or +1 (617) 847-8712 (international) and entering passcode 62910893.

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Generac's website (http://www.generac.com), under the Investor Relations link.

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website. A telephonic replay will also be available approximately one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (888) 286-8010 (domestic) or +1 (617) 801-6888 (international) and entering passcode 20752381. The telephonic replay will be available for 30 days.

About Generac

Since 1959, Generac has been a leading designer and manufacturer of a wide range of generators and other engine powered products. As a leader in power equipment serving residential, light commercial, industrial and construction markets, Generac's power products are available internationally through a broad network of independent dealers, retailers, wholesalers and equipment rental companies.

