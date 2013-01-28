Consumer Goods Technology Readers Rank QAD Number One for Customer Experience in Enterprise Resource Planning Market

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

QAD Inc. QADA QADB, a leading provider of enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced QAD earned the top Readers' Choice award by Consumer Goods Technology (www.consumergoods.com) for best customer experience in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) market.

The magazine surveyed more than 100 consumer goods business and IT executives to identify the most valued solutions. Each respondent was asked to rate the customer experience, including implementation and use of the software, from least satisfied to most satisfied. QAD garnered excellence with its QAD Easy On Boarding methodology and consistent user interface.

“We're honored to receive this validation of our customer-driven focus,” said Gordon Fleming, chief marketing officer at QAD. “QAD is committed to delivering the best enterprise resource planning solutions exclusively designed for global manufacturers in our pursuit of helping every customer become a more Effective Enterprise.”

QAD global customers rely on QAD to deliver the services and solutions that allow them to quickly and easily implement QAD Enterprise Applications, and thus gain a rapid return on investment. “The QAD Enterprise Applications solution empowers Sugar Foods to operate at peak performance while controlling costs," said Phil Wetherington, CIO of Sugar Foods Corporation. "QAD and partner RCM deliver a great customer experience. We value their expertise, and have been able to align our business to strategic goals as a result. Our implementation of QAD, with its ease of use and support for efficient operational processes, prepared us well for rapid growth.”

According to Consumer Goods Technology, the Readers' Choice Survey honors the companies, the solutions and services their readers view as the very best in their respective category. “Our readers are specialists in their field who encounter various solutions for enterprise resource planning at the workplace and throughout their careers,” said Consumer Goods Technology executive editor Kara Romanow. “We congratulate QAD with our Readers' Choice honor that serves as a mark of excellence, providing the ultimate recognition from peers within the industry.”

For more information about QAD, please visit: www.qad.com.

About the Readers' Choice 2013 Survey

This benchmark issue draws on feedback from consumer goods executives to rank service and solution providers in the following categories: Supply Chain Execution, Supply Chain Planning, CRM, TPM, ERP, New Product Development and Introduction, Business Intelligence, Demand Data Analytics, Social Media, Mobility, Consulting and Outsourcing. Results will be spotlighted in the January 2013 edition of CGT magazine in print and online.

About Consumer Goods Technology

Consumer Goods Technology (CGT), an integrated media brand, is the leading resource for consumer goods executives looking to improve business performance. Delivering content in print, online and face-to-face, CGT reaches an audience of more than 54,000 consumer goods executives ranging from managers and directors to VPs and CIOs. CGT also covers all major segments of the consumer goods sector, including Food, Beverage, Packaged Goods, Consumer Electronics and Footwear. For more information on CGT, visit www.consumergoods.com.

About QAD

QAD is a leading provider of enterprise applications for global manufacturing companies specializing in automotive, consumer products, electronics, food and beverage, industrial and life sciences products. QAD ERP solutions provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners to make and deliver the right product, at the right cost and at the right time. For more information about QAD, telephone +1 805-566-6000, or visit the QAD web site at www.qad.com.

