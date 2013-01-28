Frontier Announces Nonstop Service Between Denver and Cincinnati Beginning May 16

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Frontier Airlines today announced new nonstop service between its Denver, Colo. (DEN), hub and Cincinnati, OH (CVG), with six weekly nonstop flights beginning on May 16. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering fares as low as $99* each way available for purchase through Feb. 2, 2013, only at FlyFrontier.com.

“We are excited to bring our low fares to residents in the Cincinnati area,” said Daniel Shurz, Frontier's senior vice president, commercial. “Travelers in the area will enjoy our low fares to Denver and other destinations in the west aboard our comfortable A320 aircraft, featuring DIRECTV® service in every seatback and six rows of STRETCH seating.”

"We are excited that Frontier has chosen CVG as a new market on their expanding network. CVG customers have been asking for a low-cost carrier option, and this new non-stop service is a great compliment to our existing airline partners,” said Candace S. McGraw, chief executive officer of CVG.

"We welcome Frontier to CVG and are excited to offer business and leisure travelers another convenient option from CVG to Denver, a popular destination," said Mr. James Huff, Chairman of the Kenton County Airport Board, which operates the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Effective May 16, 2013, Frontier will consolidate all southwestern Ohio area operations at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Service to Dayton International Airport will end on this date. The new service to Denver joins Frontier's existing nonstop service operated in partnership with Apple Vacations from Cincinnati to Cancun, Mexico, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Following is the schedule for Frontier's Cincinnati service:

Denver-Cincinnati (beginning May 16, 2013)

Route Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft DEN-CVG 6:59 p.m. 11:35 p.m. Mon-Fri, Sun A320 CVG-DEN 6:15 a.m. 7:15 a.m. Mon-Sat A320

This new service will operate on spacious 168-seat Airbus 320 aircraft, which offer more customer amenities, including 30 channels of DIRECTV service available at every seat. Additionally, these flights will offer six rows of comfortable STRETCH seating with an additional five inches of legroom, and the airline's SELECT seating product. Frontier's website, FlyFrontier.com, offers the guaranteed best fares and is the only place STRETCH and SELECT seating is available at the time of booking.

Frontier Airlines is a wholly owned subsidiary of Republic Airways Holdings, Inc. RJET.

