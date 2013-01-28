Yardi Expands Global Footprint with Office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Yardi Systems, a leading developer of software solutions for the real estate investment, asset and property management industry, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Dubai office will be a hub for regional business development, project management, and consulting as well as training and technical support services.

Following strong growth and demand for solutions and services across the Middle East, Neal Gemassmer, vice president of Yardi Asia Pacific & Middle East, comments, “We have seen tremendous demand by the market for more integrated real estate solutions. This is an exciting phase in Yardi's development in the region; we have maintained a strong, focused path, driven by our commitment to our clients in the Middle East. This next phase of development will enable us to further broaden and deepen the range of solutions and support services offered locally and across the region.”

About Yardi

Yardi Systems has been committed to the design, development and support of innovative real estate investment management software and property management software for three decades. The Yardi Voyager™ system is the most comprehensive single real estate management platform on the market today. Yardi serves clients around the world from offices in Australia, Asia, Europe, Middle East and North America. More information about Yardi products and services is available at www.yardi.com.