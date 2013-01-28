Fitch to Rate Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation, Series 2013-1; Presale Issued

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Fitch Ratings expects to rate Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation, Series 2013-1, student loan asset-backed notes as follows:

--$566,500,000 floating rate series 2013-1 notes 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Negative.

Fitch's stress analysis is discussed in the presale titled 'Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation, Series 2013-1', dated Jan. 28, 2013.

The presale report is available to all investors on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. For more information about Fitch's comprehensive subscription service FitchResearch, which includes all presale reports, surveillance, and credit reports on more than 20 asset classes, contact product sales at +1-212-908-0800 or at 'webmaster@fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

