Fitch to Rate Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation, Series 2013-1; Presale Issued

Fitch Ratings expects to rate Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation, Series 2013-1, student loan asset-backed notes as follows:
--$566,500,000 floating rate series 2013-1 notes 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Negative.
Fitch's stress analysis is discussed in the presale titled 'Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation, Series 2013-1', dated Jan. 28, 2013.
The presale report is available to all investors on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. For more information about Fitch's comprehensive subscription service FitchResearch, which includes all presale reports, surveillance, and credit reports on more than 20 asset classes, contact product sales at +1-212-908-0800 or at 'webmaster@fitchratings.com'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012);
--'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria' (April 3, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation, Series 2013-1 (US ABS)
http://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=699889
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
http://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=679923
Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria
http://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=675202
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: HTTP://FITCHRATINGS.COM/UNDERSTANDINGCREDITRATINGS. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
Fitch Ratings
Primary Analyst
Jeffrey Prackup
Director
+1-212-908-0839
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
or
Secondary Analyst
Kinga Gorniak
Assistant Director
+1-212-908-0792
or
Committee Chairperson
Steven Stubbs
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0676
or
Media Relations
Sandro Scenga
+1-212-908-0278
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.