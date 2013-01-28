Research and Markets: Chinese Markets for Blood Products

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3rt9x5/chinese_markets) has announced the addition of the "Chinese Markets for Blood Products" report to their offering.

China's demand for blood products has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Introduction

II. Business Environment

III. Blood Products Industry Assessments

IV. Blood Products Production And Demand

V. Blood Products Market Outlook

VI. Marketing Strategies

VII. Blood Products Producer Directory

List of Tables

List of Charts

Companies Mentioned

Hualan Biological Engineering Co., Ltd.

Chengdu Ronsen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd

Shanghai Institute of Biological Products (SIBP)

Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.(SYSP)

Guiyang Qian Feng Biological Products Co., Ltd.

