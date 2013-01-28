Research and Markets: Chinese Markets for Blood Products

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3rt9x5/chinese_markets) has announced the addition of the "Chinese Markets for Blood Products" report to their offering.
China's demand for blood products has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Introduction
II. Business Environment
III. Blood Products Industry Assessments
IV. Blood Products Production And Demand
V. Blood Products Market Outlook
VI. Marketing Strategies
VII. Blood Products Producer Directory
List of Tables
List of Charts
Companies Mentioned
Hualan Biological Engineering Co., Ltd.
Chengdu Ronsen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd
Shanghai Institute of Biological Products (SIBP)
Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.(SYSP)
Guiyang Qian Feng Biological Products Co., Ltd.
For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3rt9x5/chinese_markets
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager.
press@researchandmarkets.com
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.