Research and Markets: Chinese Markets for Anesthetic Drugs

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bw52cs/chinese_markets) has announced the addition of the "Chinese Markets for Anesthetic Drugs" report to their offering.

China's demand for anesthetic drugs has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Introduction

II. Business Environment

III. Anesthetic Drugs Industry Assessments

IV. Anesthetic Drugs Production And Demand

V. Anesthetic Drugsmarket Outlook

VI. Marketing Strategies

VII. Anesthetic Drugsproducer Directory

List of Tables

List of Charts

Companies Mentioned

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd

Nhwa Pharma. Group

YiChang Humanwell Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Fresenius-kabi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Xi'an Libang Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd

Shandong KeYuan Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bw52cs/chinese_markets