Capella University Chosen as Exclusive Academic Content Provider for Chartered Management Consultant® (ChMC) Certification

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Capella University, an accredited online university* that has built its reputation by providing high-quality online degree programs for working adults, has announced a new Management Consulting certificate designed to deliver the academic content necessary for Chartered Management Consultant® (ChMC) certification. The online certificate was developed in partnership with the Chartered Institute of Management Consultants® (CIMC), an internationally recognized professional association that developed and oversees ChMC certification as a global management credential. Capella's Management Consulting certificate is the only CIMC-endorsed program that provides the academic background for ChMC certification.

“We wanted to offer our members an all-inclusive program that would deliver the academic background required for ChMC certification,” said Linda Bird, administrator of CIMC. “We selected Capella as our partner because we wanted an accredited institution with an excellent academic reputation, expertise in online, post-graduate education, and strong business management programs that reflect the current business climate. Capella's new Management Consulting certificate is designed for a business climate marked by accelerating change, globalization, intensified competition, and compressed strategy life cycles. We are confident this certificate will deliver the knowledge and expertise management consultants need to provide outstanding results for their internal and external clients.”

The post-bachelor's certificate focuses on developing competencies associated with the Common Body of Knowledge in Management Consulting. Students choose five from the following courses: Leading Innovation in the Global Organization, Financial Accounting, Finance and Value Creation, Data Analysis for Business Decisions, Organizational Strategy, Entrepreneurial Strategy, and Project Planning, Management, and Financial Control. Because of the partnership between Capella and CIMC, members and staff of CIMC save 10 percent on all Capella courses, including the courses that comprise the Management Consulting certificate. For students whose ultimate goal is an MBA, up to 15 credits from the Management Consulting certificate may be transferred into select Capella MBA specializations, saving students both time and money over the cost of pursuing each program separately.

Enrollment now open

Capella is now accepting enrollment applications for its Management Consulting certificate. For more information, please call 1.888.CAPELLA (227.3552) or email info@capella.edu. The learning and career outcomes of Capella's students and alumni can be found at www.capellaresults.org.

Review of this certificate is pending in AL, KS, and KY.

Capella University cannot guarantee certification, other professional credential, or salary advancement. It is the learner's responsibility to understand and comply with requirements for certification, including consulting experience. For more information, see Chartered Institute of Management Consultants' website (http://www.cimcglobal.org/certification.html).

About Capella University

Capella University (www.capella.edu) is an accredited online university* that has built its reputation by providing quality online degree programs for working adults. About 75 percent of Capella students are currently enrolled in master's or doctoral degree programs in business, counseling, education, health administration, homeland security, human resource management, human services, information technology, nonprofit management and leadership, nursing, psychology, public administration, public health, public safety, and social work. Capella also offers bachelor's degree programs in business, information technology, nursing, psychology, and public safety. Within those areas, Capella currently offers 145 graduate and undergraduate specializations and 23 certificate programs. Nearly 35,000 learners were enrolled as of Sept. 30, 2012, from all 50 states and 59 other countries. Capella is committed to providing high-caliber academic excellence and pursuing balanced business growth. Founded in 1993, Capella University is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Capella Education Company, headquartered in Minneapolis. For more information, please visit http://www.capella.edu or call 1.888.CAPELLA (227.3552).

Visit the Capella Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/CapellaUniversity.

Follow Capella on Twitter at http://twitter.com/CapellaU.

* Capella University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission and is a member of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools (NCA), www.ncahlc.org.

Capella University, Capella Tower, 225 South Sixth Street, Ninth Floor, Minneapolis, MN 55402, 1.888.CAPELLA (227.3552), www.capella.edu.