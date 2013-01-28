Nordion Appoints Mr. Grant Gardiner as SVP and General Counsel

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Nordion Inc. NDN NDZ, a leading provider of products and services to the global health science market, today announced it is appointing Grant Gardiner as Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary. Mr. Gardiner will serve as the Corporation's legal officer responsible for all global legal matters, effective March 18, 2013.

"We are very pleased to welcome Grant to the Nordion management team. With more than 19 years of experience, Grant is a seasoned lawyer with a strong understanding of business and global market dynamics. His proven expertise in leading cross-listed, publicly traded companies through complex legal, governance and compliance landscapes with a business focus will be a significant asset to Nordion,” said Mr. Steve West, Chief Executive Officer, Nordion Inc. “Grant is expected to play an instrumental role in the execution of our business strategy globally.”

Mr. Gardiner joins Nordion from Research in Motion Limited (RIM) where he currently serves as Vice-President, Associate General Counsel and acted as Corporate Secretary to RIM's Board of Directors for approximately four years. During his tenure at RIM, which began in 2008, Grant has advised on securities matters, mergers & acquisitions, ethics and compliance programs as well as Board and Corporate Governance matters.

With leadership roles at other leading global, publicly-traded companies such as Cognos Inc. (now IBM) and JDS Uniphase, Mr. Gardiner's experience includes mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, commercial transactions, as well as securities and anti-corruption law. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Prince Edward Island (1988), an L.L.B. from Osgoode Hall Law School (1991) and was admitted to the Ontario Bar in 1993.

