IObit Launches StartMenu 8 to Bring Start Menu Back in Windows 8 for Free

IObit, the world's leading system utility software provider, announced a brand new and free system tool that will enable Windows 8 users to get themselves better familiarized with the new Microsoft operating system. IObit StartMenu8 provides a quick and convenient way for Windows 8 users to bring back both the Windows Start Menu and the Start button, while also disabling things like Windows 8 Hot Corners, the Metro Sidebar and hot keys. By giving users more control over their Start Menu, StartMenu8 aims to help users feel more comfortable while using Windows 8.

While many users have praised the new features in Windows 8, one user interface change has met a considerable amount of criticism. In this latest version, the Windows Start Menu, a staple of all Windows operating systems for the last 15 years, has been replaced with the touch-screen optimized Metro UI. StartMenu8 lets users automatically skip the Metro UI screen and immediately gain access to the desktop when Windows 8 loads. But rather than just give users access to the menu they are most familiar with, StartMenu8 also offers four easy-to-use and fully configurable menus that let users remove features they don't need or customize start button with their own images. Users can also create quick access links to their favorite and most-used applications by right clicking to “Pin to StartMenu”, “Pin to Taskbar” or "Pin to Startup."

“IObit has a proven track record of listening closely to what users need and providing the best system utilities in the world. There may be other programs that give access to the Start Menu in Windows 8, but IObit's SmartMenu8 is both the simplest and most comprehensive option on the market. This combination of simplicity with a very high level of customization is rare for any system utility.” Said Michael Zhao, Marketing Director at IObit. “Simply install StartMenu8 and you will have the old Start Menu back just the way you want it. And the best part, it's totally free.”

About StartMenu8

StartMenu8 is specifically designed for Windows 8 users to feel more comfortable and convenient when using the new Microsoft operating system. It brings back both the start button and Windows Start Menu, and offers options to skip Metro Start page, deactivate Metro Hot Corner as well as allowing users to do some customization. For more information and to free download, please visit: http://www.iobit.com/iobitstartmenu8.php

About IObit

IObit Software (www.iobit.com), founded in 2004, provides consumers with innovative system utilities for superior PC performance and security. IObit is a recognized industry leader with more than 100 awards and 150 million downloads worldwide.