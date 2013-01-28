Ordering Food Goes Mobile, According to Super Bowl Snacks Research from IAB and Viggle

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

With Super Bowl Sunday fast approaching, along with game day snacking on wings, nachos and more, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and its Mobile Marketing Center of Excellence, in partnership with Viggle, today released "Mealtime Goes Mobile: Mobile Screens' Impact on Ordering Takeout and Delivery,” exclusive research looking at mobile's impact on ordering food. Hungry consumers are turning to smartphones and tablets to place online orders for pick-up or delivery, with more than two-thirds (69%) of those polled saying they have placed food orders via mobile devices.

Fifty percent of media savvy mobile users are so committed to their favorite destination for fast eats, that they have downloaded at least one restaurant-specific app, such as Chili's, McDonald's or Pizza Hut. In addition, 55 percent of those polled have at least one “multi-restaurant” app, with Yelp the most popular at 37 percent, followed by Urbanspoon (24%) and Zagat (9%).

When it comes to the big game itself, 26 percent are already planning to order take-out or delivery to complement their Super Bowl viewing. While the survey didn't ask about specific Super Bowl mobile dining plans, respondents were clear in their general mobile internet ordering preferences, with pizza taking the top snacking spot at 72 percent, followed by a tie between sandwiches/burgers and Chinese food (31%). Wings (24%), and Mexican food rounded out the list (15%).

“This research highlights the fact that the mobile internet is increasingly becoming a vital tool to help consumers navigate their everyday lives – even when it comes to simple tasks such as ordering a pizza,” said Anna Bager, Vice President and General Manager, Mobile Marketing Center of Excellence, IAB. “Restaurant and fast-food chain marketers should pay close attention to this trend and take advantage of the opportunities that mobile offers, making it a key part of their ad-buying strategy.”

A great number of those surveyed also use their mobile devices to research restaurants for delivery or take-out:

44 percent of those surveyed use smartphones or tablets regularly to find restaurant phone numbers

39 percent do so to see the menu

38 percent use their mobile devices to find a restaurant location

The research also unveiled that financial or other rewards are the most likely path to driving short-term adoption of mobile online ordering. Most respondents (78%) said discounts would make them more likely to order, and nearly two-thirds (64%) said loyalty points would have this impact.

“Restaurant marketers should consider these insights when planning for future mobile campaigns,” said Greg Consiglio, President and COO, Viggle. “Mobile users are clearly looking for benefits to motivate them into transitioning their food ordering experience onto their smartphone or tablet. Dining establishments and fast-food giants continue to leverage new incentive-based platforms for ordering via mobile devices, providing their customers with the easiest possible way to place an order.”

To view the entire "Mealtime Goes Mobile: Mobile Screens' Impact on Ordering Takeout and Delivery" report, please visit www.iab.net/mobilemeals.

Methodology

The IAB-Viggle “Ordering Food Goes Mobile” survey was fielded January 7 – 9, 2013. To get the sample, Viggle emailed invites to a random sample of Viggle's nearly two million registered users. These users completed the survey online (on either desktop, smartphone, or tablet). Five hundred and ninety-nine respondents started the questionnaire, while 573 completed it.

About Viggle

Launched January 2012 Viggle is a Second Screen media platform that rewards its members for watching their favorite TV shows. Viggle enhances TV with interactive games like Viggle LIVE, and the first ever real-time fantasy sports game MyGuy. Viggle members get rewarded for their TV time from places like Best Buy, Papa John's, Fandango, Hulu Plus and Groupon, among others. Viggle also allows like-minded fans of their favorite shows to connect through Viggle Chatter features. Viggle's audio verification technology recognizes shows on TV and allows members to check into live, DVR'd and online TV content from more than 170 of the most popular broadcast and cable channels.

For more information, visit http://www.viggle.com, follow us on Twitter @Viggle or like us on Facebook.

About the IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) is comprised of more than 500 leading media and technology companies that are responsible for selling 86% of online advertising in the United States. On behalf of its members, the IAB is dedicated to the growth of the interactive advertising marketplace, of interactive's share of total marketing spend, and of its members' share of total marketing spend. The IAB educates marketers, agencies, media companies and the wider business community about the value of interactive advertising. Working with its member companies, the IAB evaluates and recommends standards and practices and fields critical research on interactive advertising. Founded in 1996, the IAB is headquartered in New York City with a Public Policy office in Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.iab.net.