Teleperformance acquires the full control of TLS Contact

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance RCF announces today the acquisition of 100 % of the shares of its subsidiary « TLS Contact », a business process outsourcing (BPO) company, leader in Europe in the management of customer care contact centers under face-to-face mode, with a strong focus in serving governments and notably the visa application process area.

The Company serves diplomatic missions for a number of Schengen and other governments through centers located across Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East employing 650 dedicated people. TLScontact services include document checking, identity validation, fingerprint capture and back-office services.

TLScontact's offering is unique in its kind as the service is built on a fully-computerized workflow management system where TLScontact clients get full control of every single operation run in the Service Center, thus gaining better and better understanding of their customers' expectations.

TLS contact is renowned for high quality service and security standards, including ISO 27001 certification everywhere and attention paid to the quality of working life of its employees Moreover,TLScontact customer care centers are designed according to highest international standards for environmental sustainability. Hence the new center opened in Pekin has just been certified with LEED label (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and awarded the “Great Place to Work” certification from the GPTW Institute.

Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of Teleperformance, said:

“The acquisition of 100 % of TLS contact strengthens the presence of the TELEPERFORMANCE Group as a worldwide specialized provider of services to demanding sectors such as governments. The outstanding data security and IT management system developed by TLS are truly unique, and guarantees the confidentiality and safety of the data specifically required in these instances. We are thrilled with the potential that we see here, specifically in a time where the governments need to find efficient and cost effective solutions.”

TLScontact co-CEOs Christian Marchandise and Bertrand Weisgerber, said :

“We have already been partners with Teleperformance for several years, and the full integration of TLScontact within Teleperformance is a very natural extension of our successful partnership. We see huge potential of development of our market worldwide, in various domains of application. Our passion is to deliver high quality services within a safe and adapted environment, guaranteeing data and physical security. Benefiting first hands from the outstanding experience of the #1 global leader in outsourced customer relationship management gives us such competitive advantages in terms of process, access to IT resources, and countries knowledge, that we are very excited with the foreseen development of our services.”

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance, the world's leading provider of outsourced CRM and contact center services, serves companies around the world with customer acquisition, customer care, technical support and debt collection programs. In 2011, it reported consolidated revenue of €2,126 million ($2,955 million, based on €1 = $1.39).

The Group operates about 98,000 computerized workstations, with more than 130,000 full-time equivalent employees across 250 contact centers in 49 countries. It manages programs in more than 66 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the NYSE Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: SBF 120, STOXX 600 and France CAC Mid & Small.

Symbol: RCF - ISIN: FR0000051807 - Reuters: ROCH.PA - Bloomberg: RCF FP

For further information and media inquiries please visit the Teleperformance website at www.teleperformance.com.