Research and Markets: World Automotive & Vehicular Hose/Tube Manufacturing

A global profile, analysis, segmentation & trends underlying the manufacture of hoses/tubes for automotive/vehicular applications.

The global manufacture of hoses/tubes for vehicular applications is a highly fragmented activity, with at least four hundred and fifty identifiable players spread through forty-five countries.

Despite the coming on-stream of new production in many low-cost economies, the USA, Germany and Japan continue to account for the bulk of world production.

Nevertheless, the emerging countries in Asia and Eastern Europe have benefited from new plant capacity needed to service their growing domestic OE vehicular production, as well as for servicing nearby export markets.

The market has also been driven by increasing use of materials for noise abatement and for high temperature applications, with diesel engines running hotter as the new clean air emissions regulations take effect. By focusing on these issues, leading players have sought a technical edge to gain differentiation from the commodity products that have been the mainstay of this industry.

Across the globe, Mergers and Acquisitions activity has been driven by the OE vehicular customers' moves to continue to reduce the number of suppliers for each component.

The ubiquitous private equity buyers have obviously sensed an opportunity for restructuring, as is typical in fragmented industries. However, M&A has also been driven by strategic expansion moves, such as the recent acquisition of Thermopol in the U.K. by Germany's Continental AG.

These and other aspects of the industry are highlighted in this pioneering report by SpecialtyVehicles.net (SVN). The key objective of this report is to present a global picture of the competitive landscape and rigorously document who is who in the business of manufacturing various types of vehicular hose and tube products.

