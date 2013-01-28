Atlas Holdings Announces Establishment of the Atlas Foundation

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Atlas Holdings LLC has announced the establishment of The Atlas Foundation, a novel initiative focused on the development of social entrepreneurs and sustainable social enterprises. The Foundation leverages the global footprint of Atlas Holdings, its breadth of experienced business talent and the energy of Atlas' nearly 9,000 employees to support social entrepreneurs who are building worthy not-for-profits with sustainable business models in the home communities of Atlas companies. In addition, The Atlas Foundation announced that it has awarded Create Common Good, a social enterprise based in Boise, Idaho that provides job training and employment to refugees and at-risk populations by offering healthy food products and services, as the first recipient of an Atlas Foundation Partnership grant. Boise is also the home of Atlas portfolio company, RedBuilt, which will serve as CCG's sponsor and local partner as part of The Atlas Foundation program.

In commenting about The Atlas Foundation, Atlas Holdings Chairman Andrew Bursky stated, “This initiative is consistent with the Atlas core principle of investing in and supporting our communities, a key constituency we serve. Just as Atlas invests in and builds entrepreneurially run, for-profit enterprises as its primary business, Atlas' intention to invest in social entrepreneurs will leverage its existing institutional competencies.” Bursky continued, “We believe that The Atlas Foundation's activities will encourage all of our business leaders to identify local social entrepreneurs and social enterprises with whom they are excited to engage, mentor and provide financial sponsorship in each of the more than 70 communities globally in which we operate. Further, it is our hope that the work of the Foundation will not only be a force for good in our local communities, but that it might also serve as a new model for sustainable social engagement by other for-profit enterprises.”

About The Atlas Foundation

The Atlas Foundation helps social entrepreneurs build sustainable social enterprises of meaningful impact. The Foundation leverages the global footprint, management experience and energy of Atlas Holdings and its business leaders and associates to mentor and support social entrepreneurs based in the home communities of Atlas companies. Through its Atlas Foundation Partner program, the Foundation provides both human and financial capital to worthy not-for-profits that are welcomed into the Atlas network.

About Create Common Good

Create Common Good uses food to change lives. CCG, based in Boise, ID, is a social enterprise (501(c)(3) nonprofit) that provides job training and employment to refugees and at-risk populations by offering healthy food products and services. CCG's goal is to build a self-sustaining business model that does not rely solely on grants and donations to support its mission of preparing at-risk populations for self-sufficiency. CCG operates small farms, value-added food product creation, catering and production foodservice. CCG offers fresh food production to commercial food service providers on an outsourced basis, enabling farm-to-table, quality food products for their customers. As of December 2012, CCG has trained more than 300 adults, placing 95% of 2012 program graduates into independent jobs in the foodservice industry and impacting more than 1500 refugee family members.

About RedBuilt LLC

RedBuilt has been recognized as a leader in developing wood-based structural solutions since 1960. The Boise, Idaho-based company offers the industry's most innovative engineered-lumber products and building systems for commercial, industrial and multifamily applications. RedBuilt's offerings include composite wood-and-steel open-web trusses, engineered wood I-joists, engineered lumber like LVL, and complementary components, product engineering, and onsite technical support, as well as a range of concrete-forming and scaffold-planking solutions. It employs more than 200 people and operates a manufacturing facility in Stayton, Ore., three assembly and engineering facilities, and more than 30 sales locations throughout the United States and Canada. Visit www.redbuilt.com for more details.

About Atlas Holdings LLC

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Atlas Holdings' operations encompass more than 70 facilities and 9,000 employees worldwide. Its businesses are engaged in a broad spectrum of industries, including food and agriculture, wood products and building materials, pulp and paper manufacturing, packaging, capital equipment, and industrial and business services. Atlas Holdings specializes in the purchase of middle-market companies — via carve-outs and corporate divestitures — in industries it knows well. Atlas works closely with its Operating Partners and management teams to build strong companies that can sustain long-term success. Visit www.atlasholdingsllc.com to learn more about Atlas Holdings.