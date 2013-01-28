Dr. Peter N. Burns Receives SuperSonic Imagine's 3rd Aixplorer Achievement Award

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

SuperSonic Imagine, the ultrasound company that pioneered breakthrough ShearWave™ Elastography technology (SWE™), and UltraFast™ Doppler, today announced that Dr. Peter N. Burns, Ph.D. has received the company's 2012 Aixplorer Achievement Award. Dr. Burns follows past recipients, Dr. Nancy Cappello, Are You Dense founder and Sherry Lansing, cancer research philanthropist and former Paramount Pictures CEO who received the first award in 2010. The SuperSonic Imagine Aixplorer Achievement Award was created to recognize, honor and celebrate the outstanding contribution of time, leadership or financial support made by individuals, companies or associations, to advance cancer research and awareness.

Dr. Burns is a professor in the departments of Medical Biophysics and Radiology at the University of Toronto, and a Senior Scientist, Imaging Research at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center. He specializes in the detection of blood flow using Doppler techniques and has pioneered the development of ultrasound contrast agents for the detection of microvascular blood flow, as well as harmonic and pulse inversion imaging. Among many honors, Dr. Burns is recognized for being the first to report ultrasonic detection of blood flow in cancer, for which he received the Ultrasound in Medicine and Biology Prize.

“Dr. Burns has consistently made significant strides in his ultrasound research which has had a profound impact on where the technology is today. His contributions can not be overstated,” said Jacques Souquet, Ph.D. and CEO of SuperSonic Imagine. “Much of his innovative ultrasound research has been widely commercialized and has therefore had a significant influence on patient care. Like previous honorees Nancy Cappello and Sherry Lansing, he is extremely passionate about his work to advance patient well-being. ”

Dr. Burns commented, “Receiving the Aixplorer Achievement Award is indeed an honor, particularly as it comes from a company of scientists which contains great innovators who themselves continue to advance diagnostic ultrasound. They are now clearly committed to rapid translation of the newest technology into the hands of physicians, which once again will transform ultrasound diagnosis.”

About SuperSonic Imagine

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), SuperSonic Imagine is an innovative, international company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging. The company designs, develops, and markets a revolutionary ultrasound system, Aixplorer®, with a unique ultrasound imaging technology, called MultiWave™ Technology. This technology allows Aixplorer® to be the only ultrasound system that images two types of waves to better characterize tissue; an ultrasound wave to ensure impeccable image quality and a shear wave, ShearWave™ Elastography, to compute and display true tissue stiffness in real time by acquiring images nearly 200 times faster than conventional systems.

In 2009, the Aixplorer® received 510(k) clearance by the Food and Drug Administration in the United States and CE mark in Europe.

Distribution agreements have been signed with prestigious companies such as Hologic HOLX for the breast market in the U.S.A. and Canon CAJ for Japan. SuperSonic Imagine's distribution network has now more than 35 partners worldwide.

For more information about SuperSonic Imagine, please go to www.supersonicimagine.us