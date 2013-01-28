Research and Markets: 2013 Worldwide Local Freight Trucking Industry-Industry & Market Report

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "2013 Worldwide Local Freight Trucking Industry-Industry & Market Report" report to their offering.

The 2013 Worldwide Local Freight Trucking Industry-Industry & Market Report, published annually , contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts and demographics.

The report features 2013 current and 2014 forecast estimates on the size of the industry (sales, establishments, employment) for the 47 largest world countries, such as Japan, China, India, Russia, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, UK, France, Germany, Italy and U.S.. The report also includes industry definition, 5-year historical trends on industry sales, establishments and employment and estimates on up to 10 sub-industries, including moving services, furniture hauling, liquid transport, and animal transport.



Industry Definition

NAICS 48411: Freight Trucking, Local. This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in providing local general freight trucking. General freight establishments handle a wide variety of commodities, generally palletized and transported in a container or van trailer. Local general freight trucking establishments usually provide trucking within a metropolitan area which may cross state lines. Generally the trips are same-day return.

U.S. Census Categories

NAICS 48411 - Freight Trucking Local is:

22% comparable to SIC 4212 - General Freight Trucking, Local

28% comparable to SIC 4214 - General Freight Trucking, Local

Sub-Industries

- Local Freight Trucking Industry

- Local trucking, without storage

- Safe moving, local

- Animal and farm product transportation services

- Baggage transfer

- Animal transport Coal haulage, local

- Farm to market haulage, local

- Delivery service, vehicular

- Live poultry haulage

- Draying, local: without storage

- Liquid transfer services

- Dump truck haulage

- Liquid haulage, local

- Garbage collection and transport, no disposal

- Liquid haulage, local

- Hazardous waste transport

- Petroleum haulage, local

- Heavy machinery transport, local

- Lumber and timber trucking

- Light haulage and cartage, local

- Lumber (log) trucking, local

- Mail carriers, contract

- Timber trucking, local

- Star routes, local

- and many more...

