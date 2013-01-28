Cost Plus World Market® Launches New Spring 2013 Line of Home Décor and Furniture

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Fresh off the heels of the holidays, Cost Plus World Market® launches Victorian Isles, its new spring 2013 collection of home décor and furniture available now through March 2013. Customers can start organizing and refreshing their homes for the start of 2013 with lovely and feminine accents from the specialty retailer.

Finding inspiration from the Victorian Era and the interior-decorating boom during that time, the new Victorian Isles Collection has a definitive British influence. The time period saw the growing popularity of larger garden rooms and front porches; new materials like wicker; and botany and fauna design elements inside the home. The soothing and serene color palette adds to the calming nature of the collection.

New furniture shapes—including a tufted occasional slipper chair in green, a shelter-arm slipcover sofa in slate blue, a round wood-base coffee table with a metal top and a reclaimed wood coffee table on casters—bring new lines into a living room. The popularity of metal furniture pieces continues, and World Market® has added the metal bar, which can serve as a kitchen storage option or as a traditional bar.

Unique and affordable home décor pieces, including terrariums, cloches, urns and metal birdhouses in varying sizes, allow for a piece of the outdoor garden to be featured indoors or to showcase a small objet d'art. Tabletop dinnerware and serveware include a new stoneware collection in a blue-green glaze, white porcelain with clean, simple lines and rectangle and square glass plates with illustrations of crowns and keys, all creating a beautiful place setting on the dining table.

In textiles, customers will see a strong influence of garden botanicals as another way to evoke a garden-like environment. Stripes, solids and florals in a palette of pale blues, apple green, taupe, pinks and gold find their way into everything from tablecloths, napkins, bedding, curtain panels and more. Some decorative items also include embellishments like British royalty symbols, romantic florals and insects.

The Victorian Isles Collection is available now through March in all World Market stores and online at worldmarket.com.

