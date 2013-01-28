Research and Markets: 2013 Worldwide Electronic Shopping & Mail Order Houses Industry-Industry & Market Report

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The 2013 Worldwide Electronic Shopping & Mail Order Houses Industry-Industry & Market Report, published annually , contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts and demographics.

The report features 2013 current and 2014 forecast estimates on the size of the industry (sales, establishments, employment) for the 47 largest world countries, such as Japan, China, India, Russia, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, UK, France, Germany, Italy and U.S.. The report also includes industry definition, 5-year historical trends on industry sales, establishments and employment and estimates on up to 10 sub-industries, including shopping by catalogs, internet and mail order of antiques, stamps, computer equipment, software, food, and records/CDs.

Industry Definition

NAICS 45411: Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in retailing all types of merchandise by means of mail or by electronic media, such as interactive television or computer. Included in this industry are establishments primarily engaged in retailing from catalogue showrooms of mail-order houses.

Related Industries

- Department Stores

- Discount Stores

- Pharmacies

- Warehouse Clubs & Superstores

U.S. Census Categories

NAICS 45411: Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses is:

100% comparable to SIC 5961 - Electronic Shopping and

Mail-Order Houses

Sub-Industries

- Catalog and mail-order houses

- Catalog sales

- Food, mail order

- Clothing, mail order (except women's)

- Computer equipment and electronics, mail order

- Cosmetics and perfumes, mail order

- Book and record clubs

- Educational supplies and equipment, mail order

- Stamps, coins, and other collectibles, mail order

- Fishing, hunting and camping equipment and supplies

- Catalog and mail-order houses, nec

- Fitness and sporting goods, mail order

- Arts and crafts equipment and supplies, mail order other mail order merchandise

- Automotive supplies and equipment, mail order

- Women's apparel, mail order

- Books, mail order (except book clubs)

- Cards, mail order

