KILL Qumu Powers Social Video In IBM Connections

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 12:37 PM | 28 seconds read
--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Qumu requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20130128005476 issued Jan. 28, 2013 entitled "Qumu Powers Social Video In IBM Connections" be killed.

Qumu wishes to kill the release per a request from IBM. A replacement release will not be issued.

Investor Contacts:
Rimage Corporation
James Stewart, CFO, +1 952-944-8144
or
Press Contacts:
Grayling Connecting Point
Tom Carpenter, +1 415-902-4495
Tom.Carpenter@graylingcp.com
or
All Other US Contacts:
Stacy Nawrocki, +1 650-396-8538
Sr. Director of Marketing
or
EMEA Contacts:
Steve Ferrigno, +44 (0)7824 550 607
Vice President, Qumu EMEA
or
APAC Contacts:
Mark Weaser, +65 96783720
Vice President, Qumu APAC

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases