Advance Launches First-of-Its-Kind Fuel Cell-Powered Industrial Floor Cleaning Machine

Nilfisk-Advance Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of professional floor cleaning equipment, introduced today the first fuel cell-powered industrial combination sweeper-scrubber. The Advance CS7000™ Combination Sweeper-Scrubber Fuel Cell unit was unveiled by Nilfisk-Advance's U.S. President & General Manager Jeff Barna at the ProMat 2013 Expo in Chicago. This innovative machine responds to the growing industrial demand for cost-effective, alternative fuel solutions.

“Our industrial customers have asked for sustainable cleaning solutions coupled with Advance's proven track record of great performance and enhanced productivity. This first-of-its-kind fuel cell-powered unit provides a sweeper-scrubber solution for customers who have already invested in fuel cell technology, allowing them to further leverage their fuel cell investment and infrastructure,” said Barna. “Advance's goal is to always deliver best-in-industry products and customer service so fuel cell technology users can now meet their industrial cleaning needs, while utilizing their own hydrogen fuel-cell infrastructure.”

Operating solely on hydrogen, the innovative fuel cell-powered Advance CS7000 provides enhanced efficiency, productivity, reliability, simplified maintenance and 100% indoor emission-free operation—making it an ideal solution for sustainable-driven applications. Featuring dedicated sweeping and scrubbing functions, the Advance CS7000 fuel cell unit provides one-pass cleaning power for enhanced cleaning capabilities. Optional equipment features such as the patented DustGuard™ System, provide users with unlimited flexibility to meet their cleaning challenges. Additional benefits include:

Full operator shift of cleaning time between refuels

Rapid refuel capabilities with no recharge cycle enables 24/7 operation

Simple, two-connection setup for easy fuel cell installation

Plug Power Inc., the architect of modern fuel cell technology, manufactures the fuel cell used in the Advance CS7000 sweeper-scrubber. Plug Power revolutionized the industry with its GenDrive® power solutions that increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints for customers who use their fuel cell products.

“Advance is an industry leader and innovator and it was only natural for Plug Power and Advance to join forces to offer the cleaning industry's first fuel cell sweeper-scrubber,” said Erik Hansen, VP Sales of Plug Power.

About the Advance CS7000™ Series

The full line of Advance CS7000 Combination Sweeper-Scrubbers—the all-battery powered, hybrid and now the new fuel cell-powered—are the most efficient, productive, cost-effective and sustainable industrial floor cleaners on the market for industrial use. The design of Advance's CS7000 series has resulted in up to a 50% reduction in fuel costs relative to comparable models in the marketplace, reduces LPG fuel consumption and cost up to 45%, up to 45% lower carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions than other LPG fueled units, increases battery runtime vs. competitors by 64% and is 100% indoor emission-free ePower battery operation.

The extended runtime offered by all of the Advance CS7000 models is ideal for maximum productivity in industrial cleaning areas, including warehouses, shipping and manufacturing facilities that present difficult-to-manage areas due to the size and scope of the required cleaning area. Large cleaning applications, such as heavily-accessed university grounds or parking garages, also benefit from the Advance CS7000's dual sweeping and scrubbing/cleaning capabilities.

About Nilfisk-Advance

The Nilfisk-Advance Group is one of the world's leading suppliers of professional floor cleaning equipment. Nilfisk-Advance has production, sales and service entities in all major geographic regions including, EMEA (Europe, Middle-East and Africa), Americas (U.S., Canada and Latin America), and Asia Pacific, including China. Nilfisk-Advance is a part of the NKT Group, which is an OMX20 company listed on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange. Total 2011 sales were over $1 billion USD.

Advance is a brand of Nilfisk-Advance, Inc. For more information on the new Advance Fuel Cell CS7000, call 800-850-5559 or visit:

