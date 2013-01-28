EMPLOYERS® Names Dwight Robertson, M.D. as Medical Director

RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

EMPLOYERS®, America's small business insurance specialist®, has named Dwight L. Robertson, M.D. as Medical Director. In this role, Dr. Robertson will provide strategic physician oversight for the clinical direction of medical services for EMPLOYERS, as well as medical expertise with respect to the Company's clinical policies, procedures and programs. He will work closely with the claims leadership team in the management and development of EMPLOYERS workers' compensation provider networks.

Dr. Robertson holds an M.D. from the Duke University School of Medicine as well as an M.A. in public policy from Duke University. He most recently served as the chief medical officer for MSC Care Management and NextImage Medical. Dr. Robertson has significant experience working for insurance carriers, having previously worked at Zenith National Insurance Company, The Travelers Insurance Company as well as AIG.

“EMPLOYERS is excited about bringing Dwight into our organization,” stated Stephen Festa, senior vice president, chief claims officer, EMPLOYERS. “He has a proven track record of applying medical knowledge and expertise to business challenges in order to achieve significant business and quality outcomes. We will leverage these skills with Dwight in his role as Medical Director at EMPLOYERS.”

“As medical costs continue to increase, it is exciting to have this opportunity to apply a combination of both traditional and cutting edge solutions to help create a truly high quality workers' compensation result for EMPLOYERS customers,” stated Dr. Dwight Robertson, M.D., medical director, EMPLOYERS. “The important issues of chronic prescription abuse as well as extraordinarily costly surgical procedures and advanced medical technologies require thoughtful program coordination and application to yield a quality, clinical result while establishing comprehensive total loss cost reduction.”

About Employers Holdings, Inc.

Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada and listed on the New York Stock Exchange EIG. EMPLOYERS is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates coast to coast. Insurance is offered by Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, and Employers Assurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Additional information can be found at: www.employers.com.

Copyright © 2013 EMPLOYERS. All rights reserved.