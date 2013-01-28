Agency Adds Technology and Innovation Officer to Develop Leading-Edge, Customer-Centric Technology Solutions

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Program performance and customer service are what keep marketing agencies viable. Add technology and innovation and you have the recipe for a forward-thinking, results driven success story. Hacker Group, a digital/direct marketing agency specializing in measurable, ROI-driven sales and marketing programs has added Tonny Wong as its Chief Technology and Innovation Officer. Wong will lead the efforts in Digital and Interactive development, Database Services, Campaign Management, Customer Analytics and Insights.

According to “Innovation Leadership Study, Managing Innovation: an Insider's Perspective” released by IESE Business School and Capgemini Consulting, 43-percent of companies now have a Chief Innovation Officer. What they don't have is technology and innovation combined. Spyro Kourtis, president/CEO of Hacker Group comments, “We'd all love our marketing messages to transcend technology. But technology is a huge part of the message – a gratifying and engaging part. The intersection of technology and message – science and art, innovation and real results – is a great place to innovate.”

Providing clients with usable analytics and information is immeasurable, and is an integral part of the overall customer experience. By having Wong focus on creating systems that will not only improve productivity but also increase program performance, the overall customer experience and results will be elevated.

“In today's world technology and creativity have blended together to drive innovation and engagement,” commented Wong. “To a certain extent, technology is today what oil painting was in the renaissance period. The tension of the creative discipline to push what is conceivable with technology is what is driving the innovation in how we use the tools at our disposal to create compelling user engagement.”

Prior to joining Hacker Group Wong was VP/Marketing Solutions Management for Merkle and SVP/Marketing Technology Enablement for Digitas. He holds a BS in Applied Mathematics from the University of Technology (Delft, Netherlands), an MS in Computer Science from New York University, and an Executive MBA from the Wharton School.

About Hacker Group

Founded in 1986, Hacker Group is a digital/direct marketing agency specializing in measurable, ROI-driven sales and marketing programs for blue-chip clients throughout the country including AT&T, Carnival Cruise Lines, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Netflix and others. Using a disciplined approach to strategy development that begins with sales goals to determine the right mix of measurable media, Hacker Group employs a closed-loop feedback process to test, learn, refine and apply what works in order to continually improve campaign results. For more information, visit www.hackergroup.com.