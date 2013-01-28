ñol

Best's Briefing: Superstorm Sandy Update: Minimal Ratings Impact Expected

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 12:29 PM | 1 min read
OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Insurance industry losses from Post-Tropical Cyclone Sandy now are expected to approach $25 billion, but based on loss estimates to date, property/casualty insurers remain resilient and hold sufficient capital to effectively absorb these losses. According to a recently released briefing by A.M. Best Co., the results from the storm provide a testament to the improved risk management practices in the industry over the past decade.

For the full, complimentary briefing, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=208701

Founded in 1899, A.M. Best Company is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2013 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

A.M. Best Co.
Anthony Diodato
Group Vice President
(908) 439-2200, ext. 5704
anthony.diodato@ambest.com
or
Rachelle Morrow
Senior Manager, Public Relations
(908) 439-2200, ext. 5378
rachelle.morrow@ambest.com
or
Jim Peavy
Assistant Vice President, Public Relations
(908) 439-2200, ext. 5644
james.peavy@ambest.com

