AirWatch Expands Mobile Email Management Suite with Android Email Container for Complete BYOD Deployment Flexibility

AirWatch®, the global leader and innovator in mobile security and the largest Enterprise Mobile Management (EMM) provider announces complete Android™ email management flexibility with the AirWatch Android Email Container™, as an enhancement to the AirWatch Mobile Email Management (MEM) solution. The AirWatch Android Email Container supports over-the-air configuration of Exchange ActiveSync (EAS) email accounts for Android devices.

Many mobile operating systems, OEMs or third-party solutions, such as NitroDesk Touchdown™, may already offer best-in-class email clients, standard security and native encryption on the device, which could provide the best solution for AirWatch clients with limited device variability. However, companies often struggle with device proliferation and variation across email clients as they expand their mobile deployments and adopt BYOD. In these scenarios, companies require flexible email options to balance end-user security, usability and support.

The AirWatch Android Email Container uses a FIPS-validated cryptographic module with advanced security, policy and configuration features including:

Security Passcode enforcement PIN: simple or alphanumeric Active Directory password Encryption AES 256-bit encryption of email data and attachments Attachment restrictions Disable attachments Restrict attachment size Force viewing of attachments through whitelisted apps Disable forwarding of attachments to blacklisted domains



Configuration Support for common email authentication types Support for certificate-based authentication and integration with customer certificate authority Ability to set sync settings and intervals for email, contacts and calendar Integration with the AirWatch Secure Email Gateway and PowerShell® management



“We recognize that many OSs, OEMs and third-party solutions have best in class email security capabilities already built into the core of their technology,” said John Marshall, president and CEO, AirWatch. “However, as many customers adopt wider BYOD strategies, they struggle to provide an email platform across all devices that meet security and usability requirements. As the largest EMM provider, the strength of our development team and global resources allows us to maintain a vendor-neutral strategy and integrate with all available email clients and develop innovative capabilities, such as the Android Email Container, to meet the customer demand.”

AirWatch will officially present the Android Email Container, along with a series of other significant innovation and partnership announcements, during AirWatch Connect 2013, the leading mobility user group conference, at Mobile World Congress. The AirWatch Android Email Container will be available as an optional add-on component to the AirWatch mobile device management solution. AirWatch's MEM solution delivers comprehensive security for corporate email infrastructure including Exchange 2003, 2007 and 2010 and cloud-based Gmail, Office365 and BPOS.

About AirWatch

AirWatch is the global leader in mobile device security and management (MDM) systems, and, with 5,300 customers and nearly 1,000 global associates, is more than twice the size of any other MDM company. Having no outside capital, AirWatch is predominately funded by operating cash flow, resulting in an estimated install base four to five times larger than any other MDM provider. The largest customer base, combined with the largest research and development team in the industry, allows AirWatch to provide the broadest functionality at the lowest cost. This, combined with a scalable high-availability architecture, results in virtually every mobility project with more than 20,000 devices being managed by AirWatch. Examples of this market leadership include the top four global Fortune companies, nine of the top 10 U.S. retailers, six of the top 10 global airlines, the top four global energy companies, six of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies, seven of the top 10 global CPG companies, three of the top five U.S. medical device companies, five of the top 10 global luxury goods companies and two of the top three global hotel groups.