Research and Markets: Global Enterprise Service Bus Suite Market 2012-2016 with Oracle Corp., MuleSoft Inc. and IBM Corp. Dominating

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4qjcsl/global_enterprise) has announced the addition of the "Global Enterprise Service Bus Suite Market 2012-2016" report to their offering.

TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Enterprise Service Bus Suite market to grow at a CAGR of 9.96 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to integrate various enterprise applications. The Global Enterprise Service Bus Suite market has also been witnessing the emergence of cloud-based solutions. However, the complex IT infrastructure of large enterprises could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Software AG.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Tibco Software Inc., Progress Software Inc., MuleSoft Inc., and Red Hat Inc.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from TechNavio's Enterprise Computing team said: ''The increase in the adoption of enterprise service bus (ESB) solutions is fueled by the emergence of the cloud-based model that enables organizations to use the solutions at a lower price. Hence, it offers cost benefits, especially during an economic downturn. In addition to the increased adoption of cloud-based solutions by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), they are gradually being used by large enterprises. Cloud-based ESB solutions offer easy scalability, flexibility, and reduced overhead costs, which is encouraging many organizations to adopt such solutions. The pay-per-use facility offered by the solutions is also an emerging trend in the easy adoption of the software. Furthermore, many vendors in the market have begun to offer their ESB solutions through the cloud-based model to expand their services and enter new markets.''

According to the report, one of the main drivers of the Global ESB Suite market is the need for business process automation. ESB solutions enable companies within or across organizations to blend and organize automated business processes by exchanging business documents such as purchase orders and invoices between disparate applications. Moreover, the major feature of ESB solutions is to develop the required information that is stored in existing backend applications and data stores for use by new business service applications. Hence, the ability of ESB solutions to efficiently provide the required information is principally driving the market.

