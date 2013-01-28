Fitch: U.S. Bank TruPS CDOs Combined Default & Deferral Rate Continues To Decrease

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

According to latest index results from Fitch Ratings, combined defaults and deferrals for U.S. Bank TruPS CDOs has further decreased to 30.2% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2012 (4Q'12).

Two deferring bank issuers totaling $28.5 million of collateral in three CDOs defaulted on their TruPS CDOs in 4Q'12, fewer than the five banks that defaulted in 3Q'12.

Furthermore, five banks representing $69.7 million of collateral in 11 CDOs began deferring interest on their TruPS in 4Q'12, comparable to the amount seen in 3Q'12. Three were re-deferrals from banks that had previously cured.

Moreover, 14 banks representing $270.8 million of collateral in 28 CDOs resumed interest payments and repaid cumulative deferred interest on their TruPS. The number of cured banks in 4Q'12 was similar to that of 3Q'12, however, the notional amount was considerably lower than the previous quarter's $492.7 million.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch Bank TruPS CDO Index 4Q12

http://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=699412

ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: HTTP://FITCHRATINGS.COM/UNDERSTANDINGCREDITRATINGS. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.